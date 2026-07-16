The Best of the East Coast: Charming Homes From Maritime Canada

Canada’s East Coast is known for its wealth of natural beauty.

Stunning shorelines, rugged coasts and sweeping views of the mountains make it a desirable place for vacation homes. Taking cues from the breathtaking landscape, East Coast style is equally as charming. Browse through some of the best East Coast homes from the H&H archives that perfectly balance serene palettes, natural materials and personal touches that evoke a sense of coziness and relaxation. Scroll down!





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Kelvin Browne’s 1901 House in Chester, Nova Scotia

H&H East Coast Editor Kelvin Browne loves the ocean, sailing and life on the East Coast, so settling down with his husband in Chester, Nova Scotia, was a natural fit. His 1901 house is 3,500 square feet and contains five bedrooms but it’s the purple door that sets it apart.

“We’d been looking for a new Canadian retirement haven after selling our property in Cape Cod, Mass., the year before. Our first attempt was a brief but unconsummated dalliance with Prince Edward County, Ont. After this, Chester became the aspiration, as we realized we missed the ocean and we’d also recently acquired a sailboat — Chester’s Mahone Bay is one of the best places to sail in Canada,” says Kelvin.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford





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Sappho Griffin’s Ranchhouse In Bedford, N.S.

Designer Sappho Griffin was attracted to the original details of her raised ranch house in Bedford, N.S., which was built in the 1940s. “I’m attracted to colour, but I kept reminding myself that this house is soft and quiet, like an English cottage,” notes Sappho. The 4,000-sqaure-foot home is filled with Canadiana furniture she’s been collecting for the past 20 years.

Photographer Janet Kimber

Designer Sappho Griffin





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A New England-style house in St. Margaret’s Bay, Nova Scotia

“If you’re going to do it — do it!” says Sappho Griffin, owner and principal designer of Henhouse Interiors in Halifax. Her fearless decorating approach is on display in this newly built home with New England–style located in a bucolic community on the eastern shore of St. Margaret’s Bay, N.S., about a 20-minute drive south of Halifax. Rachel Shano and Christian Hall, who have three kids, six dogs and two cats, moved in to the 3,156-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom house in February 2023.

Photographer Stacey Brandford

Designer Sappho Griffin, Henhouse Interiors





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A Late-Victorian Farmhouse In Prince Edward Island

After several trips to Canada’s East Coast in search of a summer residence, Maine-born NYC designer Kyle Timothy Blood found the one. “I always say that Hazeldean found us, we didn’t find Hazeldean,” he says of the picturesque Prince Edward Island farmhouse he now calls home. Located in the center of the province, the 2,400-square-foot, four-bedroom Arts and Crafts–style house was designed by renowned Maritime architect William Critchlow Harris in 1894.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Kyle Timothy Blood





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A Circa-1890s House In East LaHave

Halifax designers Colin Blanchard and Kenneth McRobbie of 31 Westgate spotted an Italianate house for sale on the shore of East LaHave, Nova Scotia. Their dream was “to find a historical home on the water where we could welcome clients, friends and family all summer in a relaxed environment,” says Colin. They bought the derelict three-bedroom, 2,600-square-foot structure — cobwebs, cracked plaster, leaky ceiling, toxic wallpaper and all. Aided by their trusted team of craftspeople, they rolled up their sleeves and went to work. The end result is a nostalgic getaway perfect for summer.

Photographer Janet Kimber

Designer Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie, 31 Westgate





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A Cape Cod–style Home In Bedford, N.S

Built on a raised setback overlooking the water, this 3,200-square-foot house in Nova Scotia has history. It was built 85 years ago by Nova Scotia’s first “starchitect,” Andrew Cobb, who designed hundreds of homes and public buildings across Atlantic Canada. Andrew designed the house and gardens in 1937 with an eye to entertaining. The home’s “Cotswolds vibe” reminded homeowners and designers Colin Blanchard and the late Kenneth McRobbie of 31 Westgate of the English country house tours they signed up for on vacations abroad.

Photographer Janet Kimber

Designer Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie





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A Tranquil Seaside Summer Home On P.E.I.

Kevin and Bernadette spend most of their summers at their 3,100-square-foot home by the sea. Bernadette, a retired medical professional, and Kevin, who runs a global analytics group, built their waterfront retreat in 2012 after falling in love with P.E.I. on family trips with their three now-grown children. “We wanted something that we owned and enjoyed but that didn’t own us,” says Kevin. To that end, they kept things simple with a clean, coastal vibe finished with a crisp blue and white palette coupled with modern furnishings.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Architecture by David Lopes





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A Food Blogger’s Historic Halifax Home

Food writer and blogger Lindsay Cameron Wilson in her historic home’s kitchen. “Our home dates back to the early 1850s. It survived the Halifax Explosion of 1917 and housed many families and tenants after the Second World War — I didn’t want to be the one to ruin it.” The kitchen was in a tiny room tacked on to the back of the house and Lindsay’s husband James kept walking through the big dining room that was often empty, wondering out loud why they didn’t just move the kitchen into this room.

Photographer Janet Kimber

Designer DWD Interiors





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A Cape Cod-style House In Chester, N.S.

Chester holds a special place in seasoned designer and stylist Deb Nelson’s heart. “It’s an incredibly charming seaside village filled with classic historical homes and beautiful ocean views. I’ve been coming here since I was a teenager, and I always wanted to have a place in the area.” The picturesque village has been home to not one but three of Deb’s dwellings — all within a few blocks of one another, and all gracing the pages of H&H. She sold her former house to buy two places: one in Halifax (where she often needs to be for work) and this one in Chester. “It’s smaller and has a quiet location in the village, which made it appealing to me,” she says. The modest three-bedroom, one-bathroom, which she shares part-time with her partner, Ken, puts her style on full display.

Photographer Janet Kimber

Designer Deb Nelson





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A Designer’s Eco-Friendly Home In Taymouth

At her quaint home in Taymouth, New Brunswick, Maritimer Kelly Anderson grows herbs and perennials in a greenhouse built from lumber and windows salvaged from demolished buildings. As the designer and owner of Refreshed Designs, Kelly coaches clients on how to live beautifully while reducing their eco-footprint.

Photographer Robin Stubbert

Designer Kelly Anderson





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A Family’s Log Cabin In Maces Bay

This Maritime log cabin outside of Saint John, New Brunswick, has been in designer Fenwick Bonnell’s family since the 1950s. It was carefully renovated to maintain the charm that has made this spot a treasured family hub. Fenwick made concept drawings for the cottage’s new addition, which was designed by architecture firm Fellows & Company. The updated exterior is shingled in white cedar shakes and black corrugated steel to blend into the landscape.