Canadian Designer Amanda L. Hoyle Reimagines Her Notting Hill Flat

As a traveller soon discovers, every city has its own unique sound, rhythm and energy. In Notting Hill, a vibrant West London neighbourhood packed with celebrities, artists and antiques, rows and rows of serene, off-white stucco Victorian townhouses line the busy streets, seemingly unperturbed by the rush and rumble of London life.

It’s just that sense of calm elegance that Canadian-born, London-based designer Amanda L. Hoyle and her husband, geologist Oliver Friesen, were seeking when they walked into a two-storey flat in a classic Victorian townhouse just minutes from Hyde Park and a world away from the hurly-burly.