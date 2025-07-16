Decorating & Design

Canadian Designer Amanda L. Hoyle Reimagines Her Notting Hill Flat

Author: Barbara Sgroi

Published on July 16, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

As a traveller soon discovers, every city has its own unique sound, rhythm and energy. In Notting Hill, a vibrant West London neighbourhood packed with celebrities, artists and antiques, rows and rows of serene, off-white stucco Victorian townhouses line the busy streets, seemingly unperturbed by the rush and rumble of London life.

It’s just that sense of calm elegance that Canadian-born, London-based designer Amanda L. Hoyle and her husband, geologist Oliver Friesen, were seeking when they walked into a two-storey flat in a classic Victorian townhouse just minutes from Hyde Park and a world away from the hurly-burly.

Designer Amanda L. Hoyle (a white woman with cropped brown hair in jeans and a button-up vest) stands in a white kitchen with marble backsplash. notting hill flat

Designer Amanda L. Hoyle (pictured) added new decorative cornicing in the kitchen that matched the original.

Amanda’s hometown is Toronto. Back in 2016, Amanda had decamped from North America to the U.K. in search of “an international experience working in public relations.” But her growing interest in interior design led her to London’s KLC School of Design.

A portrait of a hallway nook with an MCM vintage console, a uniquely shaped brass mirror, two dog statuettes, and two funky vases. notting hill flat

Classic Victorian formality and contemporary curves set the mood in the entry.

Amanda founded her firm, Sey Studios, in 2024, where she now specializes in residential design with a global perspective, combining contemporary North American design with more traditional British colours and patterns.

A white walled living room with moulding on the walls and walnut shelves that display various minimal trinkets. notting hill flat

On either side of the fireplace are open shelves that display personal collections.

“The moment we stepped inside the flat, we knew it was our future home,” she recalls of their first viewing. “What resonated with me were the double-height ceilings, original cornicing and tiled fireplace. You could immediately feel the grandeur of these rooms.”

Related: Studio No. 33 breathes new life into a classic, Tudor-style home — while maintaining its roots

A brown couch sits in the middle corner of a white living room with many patterned throw cushions, white pendant light, and pale floral abstract motifs. notting hill flat

“I wanted to make a statement with an unexpected contemporary pendant in the living room without overwhelming the space,” says Amanda.

That said, though the couple was keen to preserve these charming historical details, a house with a past requires an owner who can imagine its future.

A white living room with a brown couch and patterned throw cushions. An abstract painting sits on the wall, and flowers in vases on both tables. Two lamps with golden accents tie in with other golden accents. notting hill flat

The painting that hangs in the living room inspired the home’s palette.

“The builder and contractor arrived the week after we got the keys,” says Amanda with a laugh — she had already been working on her design plan for three months. The goal: To transform the outdated interior while preserving its soul.

A modern white kitchen with marble backsplash. The cabinets have brass hardware, which ties in with the brass light fixtures, a wood table sits on the right, while cabinets and drawers sit to the left. notting hill flat

Porcelain for the counters and backsplash is a practical alternative to marble.

She had a long wish list. “Many homes in London are divided into lots of little rooms, but we wanted an open plan that would be conducive to cooking and having friends over, as we love to entertain,” she says. Luckily, a previous owner had already removed many interior walls, but the space was poorly used, particularly in the cramped kitchen.

An alternate angle of the living room, which is painted white. there is a rounded table, rounded lamp, abstract art, and doodle-patterned stool. notting hill flat

New, classically Victorian moulding lends edgy contrast to a contemporary, stone-topped console.

Amanda set out to improve the flow and blend the home’s architectural heritage with contemporary comforts, including new panelling, wiring and oak herringbone floors with underfloor heating.

Portrait of a dining room with muted blue walls, medium wood table and chairs, a bench on the far end with striped cushions. a unique pendant light and abstract white art. A small bonsai tree sits in the middle of the table. notting hill flat

Amanda created a dining nook that’s connected to the kitchen. She colour drenched the space in a blue-grey pulled from the painting over the sofa in the living room.

Dreaming up the decorating was the fun part. The look Amanda envisioned for her home was one that felt sophisticated and joyful. “I love the tension and energy created by the juxtaposition of old and new, modern art and period detail,” she says.

Read More: 8 tips for designing banquette seating at home

A muted blue walled- dining room features blue velvet curtains, middle toned wood table and low-backed chairs, abstract white paintings. notting hill flat

The first thing they bought for the flat — a painting they commissioned from Philip Maltman, an artist whose work they admired — proved to be the catalyst for the overall palette: a balance of neutral and vibrant hues.

A blue and white principal bedroom is pretty and tied together. Navy blue elements such as pillows, blankets, and patterned drapes with white walls and background details are tied together with, light wood accents. notting hill flat

The crisp blue and white palette creates the feeling of an oasis of calm.

In London, Amanda has found an abundance of beautiful things and plenty of inspiration. “The city is such a design hub,” she says. “We have access to some truly amazing suppliers from all over Europe. As a designer, it’s an exciting place to be because, unlike all the new-builds with similar features in Canada, here, every home you go into is extremely different — it has quirks, its own unique aspects.”

Related: Inside designers’ own bedroom retreats

The principal bedroom contains a blue wardrobe set, and has matching blue accents such as the pillow, lamp, vases. The walls are white as are the comforters and lampshade. notting hill flat

Since most homes of this era have no built-in closet space, Amanda added a large, custom-made wardrobe in the principal bedroom.

“You learn to use the idiosyncrasies of a space rather than approach them as a hindrance. And designers are very supportive of each other, in part because clients are asking for lots of different styles. There’s not just one London look, so there’s room for everyone.”

A peach-rose coloured dressing room with shiny gold accents including lamps. A thick round chair sits at the desk, and the linen curtains allow natural light in. notting hill flat

The designer chose a powdery pink hue for her dressing room walls.

Amanda and Oliver love their home; they say it encapsulates who they are and doesn’t look like anyone else’s. But, like any designer, Amanda can’t wait to plan the next one. “Oliver used to say he just wanted to find the furniture in the same place when he came home, but now we’re both ready for a new adventure.”

Read More: 12 at-home sanctuaries to covet

A retro inspired bathroom with floral printed wallpaper, brass accents on the shower and mirror, and white subway tiles. notting hill flat

Floral wallpaper combines with a pale pink marble counter and unlacquered brass fixtures in the main bathroom.

By the Numbers

Distance from Portobello Road Market: 2-minute walk

Age of townhouse: Circa-1900

Flat size: 1,500 square feet; 2 floors, 3 bedrooms

Main-floor ceiling height: 14 feet

Renovation start: 2023

Renovation finish: 9 months later

Number of different kinds of stone used: 10

A green toned bed ties this guest bedroom together, along with a light-wooden bedside table, and a patterned pillow. curtains hang to the left, allowing some natural light in. notting hill flat

“The guest room’s soft, comforting textures in a calm, green palette reflect our little garden outside,” says Amanda.

Amanda’s Tips For Bringing Fresh Style to a Victorian Townhouse

Be Open to Changes: I initially envisioned the nook as an office but, during the reno, we realized that, with banquette seating, it would be perfect for entertaining. Even the best-laid plans should allow for flexibility.

Watts Up: Many century homes like ours lack natural light. Since we were rewiring, we layered our lighting, incorporating overhead, wall and freestanding lights to ensure a warm, adaptable atmosphere.

Use Art to Inspire Your Palette: Find a piece of art that resonates with you — a colour or a feeling — and use it to spark your palette, creating a consistent design thread throughout your home.

Make Your Own Art Gallery: Crisp white walls give you a blank canvas that won’t clash with your art. We painted absolutely everything — ceilings, baseboards and walls — for a contemporary look.

Mix Up the Elements: We prioritized an eclectic mix of materials for the warmth and interest it adds. If you’re using natural stone, be ready to embrace the beauty of stains and wear and tear.

Photographer:

Anna Stathaki

Stylist:

Anna Sheridan

Designer:

Sey Studios

Up Next

Jennifer Kominek Brings Low-Key Italian Glamour To This Toronto Victorian

Related Articles

A Look Inside Ben Pentreath’s Iconic London Shop

How Designers Give Their Front Door A Festive Makeover

Inside The Former Holt Renfrew President’s Sophisticated London Flat