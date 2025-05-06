Need some expert guidance from the design pros? Our June Advice Issue has wisdom in spades from designers Brian McCourt, Nyla Free, Kessler Levitan, Suzanne Dimma and Blanc Marine, who offer tips on a range of style dilemmas. Canadian expat Amanda L. Hoyle energizes her Notting Hill flat in London, while designer Brian McCourt creates a budget-friendly, inviting home for his mom. A 1920s home gets an injection of Scandi style, and Jo Levitan and Maayan Kessler use cosy neutrals and texture to give a 19th-century house warmth. Four beautiful ensuite bathrooms (with a side of new products) are inspiring spaces for everyday rituals. And finally, get French recipes from the mother-daughter duo behind the famous Beaune cooking school in France, The Cook’s Atelier.

