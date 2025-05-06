3 Tasty Mediterranean Recipes With A Cypriot Twist To Try

Keftedes (Cypriot Meatballs)

“Keftedes is a special childhood comfort food that I absolutely loved and looked forward to. For those who grew up enjoying them, they invoke a wave of nostalgia and fond memories. Infused with the essence of fresh or dried herbs, they are addictively delicious.” — Irene Matys

Get Irene’s recipe for Cypriot Meatballs here.