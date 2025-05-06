Cookbooks We Love
3 Tasty Mediterranean Recipes With A Cypriot Twist To Try
Recipe developer, food stylist and photographer Irene Matys’ first cookbook, My Cypriot Table, is a love letter to Cyprus, her homeland. With beautiful, sun-soaked food photography and more than 100 recipes, the book features Mediterranean dishes with a Cypriot twist including Tirokafteri, a spicy feta dip using hot peppers, sheep’s milk cheese and Greek yogurt, and Cypriot Meatballs, which combine pork, beef and potatoes with parsley and mint. Don’t miss Baklava Butter Tarts, a fun blend of Irene’s two cultures — she’s lived in Canada since 1976. Below, discover three Mediterranean-inspired recipes from Irene’s debut cookbook.
Excerpted from My Cypriot Table by Irene Matys. Copyright © 2025 Irene Matys. Photographs by Irene Matys. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved