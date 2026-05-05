If you’re seeking some tried and tested wisdom when it comes to decorating, the June Advice Issue has the goods whether you’re starting from scratch with a newly built home, or want to update a century or Victorian home. See how designer Gillian Gillies masterfully mixes upbeat prints (including 17 wallpapers), to reimagine a Toronto home. H&H East Coast editor Kelvin Browne bought a circa-1901 house in Chester N.S. and shares his tips for breathing new life into an older home. And Vanessa Francis proves you don’t need to be waterside to give your home a coastal cottage style, using her Milton, Ontario home as an example. Three bathrooms show off an array of pampering possibilities, plus powder rooms, and bathroom fixtures and accessory trends. And recipes and tablescapes from designer Shea McGee’s debut cookbook Around The Table: Tables and Traditions for Gathering, are perfect for summer.

A vibrant home where colour meets pattern by Gillian Gillies

H&H’s Kelvin Browne revitalizes his circa-1901 home in Chester, N.S.

Denise Roy’s designer insights for transforming a Victorian home

A builder-basic home in landlocked Milton, Ontario gets a dose of coastal-cottage style

Three stunning bathrooms to inspire, plus stellar powder rooms and the latest trends in vanities, showerheads and tiles

Shea McGee’s debut cookbook includes people-pleasing recipes and inspiring tablescape ideas