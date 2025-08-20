Bathrooms

Inside A Serene and Spacious Bathroom by Atmosphere Interior Design

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on August 20, 2025

The owners of this Saskatoon condo are avid travellers. “When you enjoy luxuries in a hotel, you wonder: Why don’t I have this at home?” says Curtis Elmy, who designed this bathroom with Atmosphere Interior Design partner Trevor Ciona. “These clients understand that hotels are a great source of design ideas.” The owners purchased an adjoining unit with floor-to-ceiling windows and a view of the castle-like Delta Hotels Bessborough to create an enviable new retreat. They requested two shower doors, with one door opening directly to their sixth-floor patio and pool. “Everyone in Saskatoon desires that view,” says Curtis. “And when you have a home that makes you feel comfortable, you don’t want to leave.”

Natural light flows through to this tucked-away makeup niche; another mirror can be unfolded for a three-sided view.

In total, the renovation took about six months. The size of the bathroom, including the principal closet, is 500 sq. ft. Custom elements. include the makeup station, floating vanity, mirrored medicine cabinets and exterior shower door. The style goal was to create a hotel spa-like retreat with warm woods and punches of graphic black to accompany an iconic Saskatoon view.

Large-format porcelain slabs are striking and durable while vinyl wallpaper applied near the vanity adds texture and warmth.

The biggest challenge for designers Curtis and Trevor? The expansive glazing meant there were few walls, which impacted storage. To complete the project, the designers clad the walls in a veined, large-format porcelain tile. They also had a freestanding tub and TV installed, as well as designed a floating oak vanity and makeup niche. Two shower doors — with one door leading to the outdoor space — were created and installed, and a faux silk-like vinyl wallpaper was applied.

The custom white oak vanity’s open storage makes it easy to grab towels or products on the go.

Designer Advice

  • Think about the water feature you use the most, such as the rain showerheads or tub, then pick your splurge
  • Don’t be afraid of wallpaper in the bathroom (we often suggest vinyl) — it adds durability to the walls and brings warmth and texture to hard surfaces like mirror, glass and tile
  • You might not need two sinks; there’s no point in having a double vanity if there isn’t room to comfortably stand side by side
  • Try subtle accent lighting; low accent lights in this shower turn on automatically and act as night-lights

The bathroom floor plan, showing the vanity, tub, shower and walk-in closet.

Photographer: Illustration by Isabelle Fiotakis
Photographer:

Eymeric Widling (bathroom)/D&M Images (portrait)

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Atmosphere Interior Design

