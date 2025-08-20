Inside A Serene and Spacious Bathroom by Atmosphere Interior Design

The owners of this Saskatoon condo are avid travellers. “When you enjoy luxuries in a hotel, you wonder: Why don’t I have this at home?” says Curtis Elmy, who designed this bathroom with Atmosphere Interior Design partner Trevor Ciona. “These clients understand that hotels are a great source of design ideas.” The owners purchased an adjoining unit with floor-to-ceiling windows and a view of the castle-like Delta Hotels Bessborough to create an enviable new retreat. They requested two shower doors, with one door opening directly to their sixth-floor patio and pool. “Everyone in Saskatoon desires that view,” says Curtis. “And when you have a home that makes you feel comfortable, you don’t want to leave.”