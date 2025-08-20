Inside A Serene and Spacious Bathroom by Atmosphere Interior Design

Natural light flows through to this tucked-away makeup niche; another mirror can be unfolded for a three-sided view.

In total, the renovation took about six months. The size of the bathroom, including the principal closet, is 500 sq. ft. Custom elements. include the makeup station, floating vanity, mirrored medicine cabinets and exterior shower door. The style goal was to create a hotel spa-like retreat with warm woods and punches of graphic black to accompany an iconic Saskatoon view.