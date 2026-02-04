Inside Beautiful Bathrooms By H&H 100 Designers

Brian McCourt

For this budget-friendly reno for his mother’s home, designer Brian McCourt was strategic. “In the main bathroom, by using two colours of inexpensive porcelain floor tile laid in a pattern, we created depth and interest,” he says. ” Where we got really creative is with the leftover materials from the finishes we splurged on. We used almost every inch of our Caesarstone slabs, dressing up our budget bathroom vanities with beautiful counters and unique backsplashes.”

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox