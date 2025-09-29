November 2025

Congratulations to Tommy Smythe, our 2025 Designer of the Year, who was interviewed by Lynda Reeves about his signature design moves and body of work. The November issue also reveals our third annual H&H 100 list, celebrating top design talent across Canada. Montana Burnett revives a century home with moody hues and layers of texture for two empty-nesters, who opted not to downsize. Two chefs recruit designer Keri MacLellan to create a modern farmhouse on the Niagara Escarpment (complete with a dining room with up-close views of the horse paddock). And Alison Roman shares her love of pantry cooking in Something From Nothing, with popular recipes for carbonara and Caesar salad.

● A look at a project by Designer of the Year Tommy Smythe

● Naming the latest crop of standout designers for this year’s H&H 100

● Montana Burnett gives a century home a fresh, moody look

● Two chefs create a dream farmhouse escape on the Niagara Escarpment

● Chef Alison Roman’s easy pantry essentials recipes are weeknight lifelines