September 26, 2025

Acadian Chowder

Recipe: Raghav Chaudhary

“Nothing quite compares to a classic boardwalk chowder. It’s the ultimate way to cosy up by the shore on a crisp Acadian afternoon.” — Raghav Chaudhary

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fish stock
  • ½ cup clam juice
  • ¼ cup milk
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 potatoes, finely chopped, divided
  • ¼ cup finely chopped smoked bacon
  • 3 tbsp clarified butter, divided
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped onions
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped celery
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp white wine
  • ¼ cup whipping cream
  • Sprig of thyme
  • 1 cup canned clams, chopped
  • ¼ cup canned smoked clams
  • ¼ cup bay scallops
  • ¼ cup Nordic shrimp
  • 1 tsp lemon juice

For Garnish

  • 1 tbsp chopped chives
  • Toasted panko breadcrumbs

Grilled bread, to serve

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Chowder

  1. In medium saucepan, combine stock, clam juice, milk and pinch of salt. Add half of potatoes and boil for 8 minutes, until parboiled. Using slotted spoon, transfer potatoes to small plate and reserve.
  2. Meanwhile, add bacon to large saucepan and fry over low heat for 6 to 7 minutes, until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside.
  3. In same pan with rendered bacon fat, combine 1 tablespoon of clarified butter, onions, celery, bay leaf and garlic. Add 1 teaspoon of water and sauté over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes, until vegetables are tender. Add wine and deglaze.
  4. Add stock mixture and whipping cream. Simmer for 30 minutes, until reduced by a quarter. Add other half of potatoes and thyme and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, until tender. Discard bay leaf and thyme.
  5. Transfer chowder to high-powered blender and blend until smooth. Strain, then return chowder to pan. Add seafood and simmer for 5 minutes over medium heat, until seafood is poached. Add reserved potatoes. Season with lemon juice, salt and both black and white pepper. Reduce heat to low. Do not boil chowder; otherwise, it may split.
  6. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons of clarified butter, then garnish with bacon, chives and toasted breadcrumbs.
  7. Serve hot with grilled bread.
Source:

Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde /  Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing

