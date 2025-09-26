Recipe
September 26, 2025
Acadian Chowder
“Nothing quite compares to a classic boardwalk chowder. It’s the ultimate way to cosy up by the shore on a crisp Acadian afternoon.” — Raghav Chaudhary
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Chowder
- In medium saucepan, combine stock, clam juice, milk and pinch of salt. Add half of potatoes and boil for 8 minutes, until parboiled. Using slotted spoon, transfer potatoes to small plate and reserve.
- Meanwhile, add bacon to large saucepan and fry over low heat for 6 to 7 minutes, until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside.
- In same pan with rendered bacon fat, combine 1 tablespoon of clarified butter, onions, celery, bay leaf and garlic. Add 1 teaspoon of water and sauté over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes, until vegetables are tender. Add wine and deglaze.
- Add stock mixture and whipping cream. Simmer for 30 minutes, until reduced by a quarter. Add other half of potatoes and thyme and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, until tender. Discard bay leaf and thyme.
- Transfer chowder to high-powered blender and blend until smooth. Strain, then return chowder to pan. Add seafood and simmer for 5 minutes over medium heat, until seafood is poached. Add reserved potatoes. Season with lemon juice, salt and both black and white pepper. Reduce heat to low. Do not boil chowder; otherwise, it may split.
- Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons of clarified butter, then garnish with bacon, chives and toasted breadcrumbs.
- Serve hot with grilled bread.
Source:
Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde / Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing