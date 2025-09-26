Recipe
Sid’s Classic Tomato Soup
“With just a few simple ingredients — ripe tomatoes, basil, and a touch of cream — it comes together into something truly satisfying on a chilly evening.” — Raghav Chaudhary
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Soup
- Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 8 minutes, until onion is softened and begins to caramelize. Stir in basil stems. Reduce heat if necessary to prevent garlic from burning.
- Stir in tomato paste and cook for another 2 minutes. Deglaze with wine, allowing to reduce until about three-quarters of liquid evaporates. Add chopped tomatoes, tomato powder (if using), stock and cream. Bring mixture to boil. Add Parmesan rind and basil sachet.
- Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, until reduced by a quarter. Remove Parmesan rind and basil sachet.
- Pour soup into high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy. For a silky finish, add small knob of butter. Season with salt and pepper.
Make Croutons
- Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F.
- Place sourdough cubes on baking sheet, drizzle with oil, and season with salt and pepper.
- Toast in the oven for 8 to 12 minutes, until golden brown.
Assemble
- Ladle soup into oven-safe bowls and top with croutons. Add mozzarella, drizzle with oil, and broil at medium heat until cheese is melted and bubbling.
- Garnish with Parmesan and basil and serve.
Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde / Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing