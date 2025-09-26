Recipe

September 26, 2025

Sid’s Classic Tomato Soup

Recipe: Raghav Chaudhary

“With just a few simple ingredients — ripe tomatoes, basil, and a touch of cream — it comes together into something truly satisfying on a chilly evening.” — Raghav Chaudhary

Ingredients

Soup

  • 1 tbsp butter, plus extra, if desired
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped basil stems
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tbsp white wine
  • 4 vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 2 tsp tomato powder (optional)
  • 4 cups vegetable stock
  • ½ cup heavy (35%) cream
  • 1 small knob Parmesan rind
  • ½ bunch basil, bundled in a cheesecloth sachet

Croutons

  • 4 slices sourdough bread, cut into large cubes
  • Olive oil, for drizzling

For Garnish

  • Sliced mozzarella
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • Grated Parmesan
  • Basil leaves

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Soup

  1. Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 8 minutes, until onion is softened and begins to caramelize. Stir in basil stems. Reduce heat if necessary to prevent garlic from burning.
  2. Stir in tomato paste and cook for another 2 minutes. Deglaze with wine, allowing to reduce until about three-quarters of liquid evaporates. Add chopped tomatoes, tomato powder (if using), stock and cream. Bring mixture to boil. Add Parmesan rind and basil sachet.
  3. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, until reduced by a quarter. Remove Parmesan rind and basil sachet.
  4. Pour soup into high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy. For a silky finish, add small knob of butter. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Croutons 

  1. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Place sourdough cubes on baking sheet, drizzle with oil, and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Toast in the oven for 8 to 12 minutes, until golden brown.

Assemble 

  1. Ladle soup into oven-safe bowls and top with croutons. Add mozzarella, drizzle with oil, and broil at medium heat until cheese is melted and bubbling.
  2. Garnish with Parmesan and basil and serve.
Source:

Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde /  Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing

