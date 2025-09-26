Recipe
September 26, 2025
Dulce de Leche Churros
“Churros are pure indulgence, but the Dulce de Leche takes this recipe to new heights. The caramel adds a decadent richness that pairs beautifully with the spiced sugar coating.” — Raghav Chaudhary
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Dulce de Leche
- Place can of sweetened condensed milk in medium saucepan of water. Simmer over medium-low heat for 3 hours, ensuring can is always submerged. (You can top it with a plate or meat weight.)
- Remove from heat and allow to cool. Open can with can opener and scoop into bowl for dipping.
Make Churros
- In small saucepan, combine milk, butter, sugar and salt. Bring to rapid simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, then add flour and stir until paste forms and skin develops on bottom of pot. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
- Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Continue mixing until smooth paste forms. Stir in vanilla. Transfer churro paste to piping bag fitted with open star tip.
- Pour oil into deep fryer or deep saucepan and heat to 350°F. Carefully pipe churros into pan, taking care not to splash hot oil. Use scissors to cut dough at desired length. Work in batches to avoid overcrowding. Deep-fry for 3 to 4 minutes, until golden brown. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate.
Make Cinnamon Sugar
- Combine all ingredients in medium bowl.
Assemble
- Roll churros in Cinnamon Sugar until well coated. Serve warm with Dulce de Leche.
Source:
Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde / Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing