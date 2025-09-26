Recipe

September 26, 2025

Dulce de Leche Churros

Recipe: Raghav Chaudhary

“Churros are pure indulgence, but the Dulce de Leche takes this recipe to new heights. The caramel adds a decadent richness that pairs beautifully with the spiced sugar coating.” — Raghav Chaudhary

Ingredients

Dulce de Leche

  • 10 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

Churros

  • ½ cup milk
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ⅔ cup all-purpose flour, sifted
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 cups canola oil, for frying

Cinnamon Sugar

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tbsp Mexican cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Dulce de Leche 

  1. Place can of sweetened condensed milk in medium saucepan of water. Simmer over medium-low heat for 3 hours, ensuring can is always submerged. (You can top it with a plate or meat weight.)
  2. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Open can with can opener and scoop into bowl for dipping.

Make Churros

  1. In small saucepan, combine milk, butter, sugar and salt. Bring to rapid simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, then add flour and stir until paste forms and skin develops on bottom of pot. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
  2. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Continue mixing until smooth paste forms. Stir in vanilla. Transfer churro paste to piping bag fitted with open star tip.
  3. Pour oil into deep fryer or deep saucepan and heat to 350°F. Carefully pipe churros into pan, taking care not to splash hot oil. Use scissors to cut dough at desired length. Work in batches to avoid overcrowding. Deep-fry for 3 to 4 minutes, until golden brown. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate.

Make Cinnamon Sugar

  1. Combine all ingredients in medium bowl.

Assemble

  1. Roll churros in Cinnamon Sugar until well coated. Serve warm with Dulce de Leche.
Source:

Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde /  Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing

