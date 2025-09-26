Cookbooks We Love

3 Globally Inspired Recipes To Try From This Canadian Cookbook

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on September 26, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

The chef of acclaimed Ottawa restaurant Aiāna has launched his first cookbook, Gather, Savor, Share. Raghav Chaudhary showcases 80 tasty, globally inspired recipes that fuel his own team before service. Standout dishes include the Acadian Chowder topped with toasted panko breadcrumbs and Sid’s Classic Tomato Soup — the epitome of comfort on a chilly evening. The Dulce de Leche Churros are pure indulgence, with a spiced sugar coating.

Acadian Chowder

“This recipe might ruffle some feathers, but let’s be real: in any East Coast vs. West Coast showdown, I believe the East Coast takes the crown every time.” — Raghav Chaudhary

Get the recipe for Acadian Chowder here.

Sid’s Classic Tomato Soup

“Smooth, velvety and bursting with the kind of homemade flavor that makes you feel right at home.” — Raghav Chaudhary

Get his recipe for Sid’s Classic Tomato Soup here.

Dulce de Leche Churros

“Whether dipped or devoured straight, these churros deliver on comfort.” — Raghav Chaudhary

Get the Dulce de Leche Churro recipe here.

Source:

Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde /  Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing

Up Next

3 Easy And Impressive Bread Recipes To Try From This Cookbook

Related Articles

Pizza Salad Wine! Try Favorite Recipes From An Award-Winning Montreal Restaurant

3 Tasty Mediterranean Recipes With A Cypriot Twist To Try

Five holiday-ready recipes from Mary Berg’s new cookbook, Well Seasoned