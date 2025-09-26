Cookbooks We Love
3 Globally Inspired Recipes To Try From This Canadian Cookbook
Published on September 26, 2025
The chef of acclaimed Ottawa restaurant Aiāna has launched his first cookbook, Gather, Savor, Share. Raghav Chaudhary showcases 80 tasty, globally inspired recipes that fuel his own team before service. Standout dishes include the Acadian Chowder topped with toasted panko breadcrumbs and Sid’s Classic Tomato Soup — the epitome of comfort on a chilly evening. The Dulce de Leche Churros are pure indulgence, with a spiced sugar coating.
Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde / Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing