Recipe
August 12, 2025
Quick Gravlax Recipe
“The clean, fresh taste of the thinly sliced salmon is topped with salty fried capers and crispy, tangy shallots,” says Marjorie Taylor, co-owner of The Cook’s Atelier.
Directions
Yield: Serves 6-8
Cure Salmon
- The morning of the day before you plan to serve, remove any part of salmon that is significantly thinner, creating an even block of salmon. Remove skin, being careful not to remove too much flesh. Cut block of salmon into 2 even rectangular pieces.
- Place sugar in small bowl. Dip each piece of salmon into sugar, coating all sides and ends. Cover bottom of gratin dish or similar baking dish that’s just large enough to fit all salmon with about ¾” of salt. Place salmon pieces on top, leaving space between pieces, and completely cover with salt. Place in refrigerator for 7 hours. (If you’re using a salmon fillet that’s less than about 1″ thick, refrigerate for only 6 hours.)
- Rinse salmon completely and dry thoroughly. Place each salmon piece on piece of plastic wrap and drizzle with olive oil so salmon is completely coated. Add chopped dill to top of each piece and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate salmon pieces overnight.
Make Toasts
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut baguette into ¼” slices and transfer to sheet pan.
- Drizzle both sides with extra-virgin olive oil, and season with fleur de sel and freshly ground black pepper. Toast in oven for 8 to 10 minutes, then flip and toast until lightly golden brown, another 8 to 10 minutes.
Assemble and Serve
- Rinse capers and transfer to towel. Gently pat dry, and leave on fresh towel to dry further for about 60 minutes.
- Remove plastic wrap from fish and, using sharp knife, cut dill-covered salmon into very thin slices about the size of the toasts you’ll use. On large plate, fan out salmon slices in a few rows. Drizzle with olive oil.
- In small saucepan, heat ⅓ cup of olive oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Carefully add dried capers and cook, stirring frequently, until capers are puffed and lightly browned, about 1 minute. Transfer fried capers to towel-lined plate to drain briefly.
- To serve, top salmon with capers, shallot and small tufts of dill. Serve alongside toasts.
Author: Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini
Source:
Recipes reprinted with permission from French at Heart by Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini. Abrams Books. ©2025. Photography by Anson Smart