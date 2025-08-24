Recipe
August 24, 2025
Classic Artisan Bagels
“You can roll the boiled bagels in sesame, poppy, sunflower, pumpkin or flax seeds, or a mix of your liking! You can also use premixed everything seasoning — just check that the garlic and onion aren’t already toasted; otherwise, they may burn in the oven.” — Matthew James Duffy
Directions
Yield: Makes 12 bagels
Make Dough
- To bowl of stand mixer fitted with dough hook, add flours, water, salt, yeast and malt powder. Mix on low for 3 to 4 minutes, then increase speed and mix for 4 to 5 minutes. Alternatively, mix by hand for 10 to 15 minutes.
Proof Dough
- Cover bowl with plastic bag or kitchen towel and let dough rise at room temperature for 1 hour.
Shape and Rest Dough
- Divide dough into 12 pieces. Pre-shape each piece into a 5″-long cylinder, then rest, covered with plastic bag or kitchen towel for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Shape each cylinder into an 8″-long log, then seal ends together, forming bagel.
Proof Bagels
- Transfer bagels to sheet pan dusted with flour (semolina or cornmeal also work well). Proof, covered with plastic bag or kitchen towel, at room temperature or warmer for 45 to 60 minutes. The dough is ready to bake when it has roughly doubled in size and is light to the touch. To check, gently press finer into dough; it should spring back but leave a slight indent.
- Preheat oven to 500°F. Place wire rack inside rimmed sheet pan. Line second sheet pan with silicone mat.
Boil Bagels
- Bring 4 litres water to boil over high heat, then reduce heat slightly to maintain gentle boil. Add malt syrup to water. Working with a few at a time, boil bagels for 30 to 45 seconds per side. Using slotted spoon or spider, transfer bagels to prepared wire rack.
Bake Bagels
- If desired, while bagels are still warm, roll in seeds or everything mix and transfer to the mat-lined pan. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, or until golden brown.
Cool Bagels
- Transfer bagels from pan to wire rack to cool completely before slicing. This allows the crumb to set and prevents it from being gummy.
Excerpted from Bread Etc. Recipes + Techniques for Baking with Sourdough, Yeasted Dough, Pizza Dough + More by Matthew James Duffy. Copyright ©2025 Matthew James Duffy. Photographs by Alex Nirta. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved