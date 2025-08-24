Cookbooks We Love

3 Easy And Impressive Bread Recipes To Try From This Cookbook

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on August 24, 2025

Toronto chef and baking professor Matthew James Duffy distills decades of bread-making experience in his first cookbook, Bread Etc. Among the more than 100 tested recipes, find versatile, beginner-friendly loaves like Pullman Bread, and Classic Artisan Bagels — a fusion of New York-style and Montreal-style bagels. His Sourdough, Sausage & Sage Turkey Stuffing is layered with rich flavour, and is the perfection addition to any Thanksgiving spread. Below, get an exclusive look at these easy-to-make recipes!

Pullman Bread

“Many people buy this style of white bread in the supermarket, but store-bought versions are often loaded with preservatives and sugars. My goal is to demonstrate how simple — and delicious — it is to make it yourself.” — Matthew James Duffy

Get the recipe for Pullman Bread here.

Classic Artisan Bagels

“These bagels are a cross between New York–style and Montreal-style. Like the former, they’re baked in a conventional oven rather than a wood-fired one.” — Matthew James Duffy

Get his recipe for Classic Artisan Bagels here.

Sourdough, Sausage & Sage Turkey Stuffing

“In my four years working for Daniel Boulud, I made massive quantities of this stuffing. We prepared it every year for Thanksgiving, then again for Christmas.” — Matthew James Duffy

Get the Sourdough, Sausage & Sage Turkey Stuffing recipe here.

Source:

Excerpted from Bread Etc. Recipes + Techniques for Baking with Sourdough, Yeasted Dough, Pizza Dough + More by Matthew James Duffy. Copyright ©2025 Matthew James Duffy. Photographs by Alex Nirta. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

