August 24, 2025
Pullman Bread
“If you can, use a bread tin with a slide-on lid to create the classic, square-sided Pullman shape. The recipe works great without a lid too; you’ll just have a domed top instead.” — Matthew James Duffy
Yield: Makes 1 loaf
Make Dough
- To bowl of stand mixer fitted with dough hook, add flours, milk powder, sugar, butter, water, salt and yeast. Mix on low for about 4 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed, until everything is combined and no dry patches remain.
- Increase to high speed and mix until dough is smooth and no longer sticks to sides of bowl, about 3 to 4 minutes. Alternatively, mix by hand for 8 to 10 minutes.
Proof Dough
- Cover bowl with plastic bag or kitchen towel and let rise at room temperature for 40 minutes, folding once to degas after 20 minutes.
Pre-shape and Rest Dough
- Using plastic dough scraper, transfer dough to work surface and round dough. The bottom should stay flush with counter, helping to create the tension needed to form a taut ball. Rest, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
Shape Dough
- Shape dough into one long bâtard by gently spreading dough out into loose rectangle with short edge facing you. Grab dough at bottom, gently stretch it down toward you, then fold it back up and over, roughly halfway up dough. Grab sides and stretch them out, then bring them into center to make a tight package. Pull top of dough down about halfway, and seal it to the rest of dough.
- Take corners and cross your arms over to bring one over the other, creating a “stitch.” Continue stitching and overlapping the rest of the way down the dough. Grab bottom and roll dough up until seam is down on counter.
- Transfer, seam side down, to lightly oiled 13″ x 4″ bread tin.
Proof Loaf
- Proof, uncovered, in a warm spot for at least 1 hour, and up to 90 minutes. Dough is ready to bake when it has roughly doubled in size and is light to the touch. To check, gently press finger into dough; it should spring back but leave a slight indent.
Bake and Cool Loaf
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F.
- If using lidded bread tin, add lid now. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until golden brown. The bottom should produce a hollow sound when tapped.
- Transfer loaf from tin to wire rack to cool completely before slicing. This allows the crumb to set and prevents it from being gummy.
Author: Matthew James Duffy
