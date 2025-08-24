Recipe
August 24, 2025
Sourdough, Sausage & Sage Turkey Stuffing
“To prepare the leftover sourdough, cut it into cubes, then leave it in a bowl, uncovered, for 2 to 3 days; this will help the insides dry out, allowing the bread to soak up all the pork fat, butter and chicken stock.”— Matthew James Duffy
Directions
Yield: Serves 8 to 10
Make Stuffing
- In large Dutch oven or skillet over medium heat, heat oil until barely shimmering. Add bacon and cook until fat begins to render, 3 to 4 minutes. Add sausage and break it up with spatula or wooden spoon, stirring to combine with bacon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sausage and bacon are lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
- Add ¼ of butter and stir, scraping up any browned bits. Add celery, garlic, carrots and onions. Season with salt and pepper (the bacon and sausage are salty, so you only need a little). Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften and begin to turn translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Stir in chopped herbs and season with pepper to taste. Add chicken stock and bread cubes and mix thoroughly to combine, then remove from heat.
- Preheat oven to 325°F and transfer stuffing to baking dish. Cut remaining butter into small cubes and distribute in an even layer over stuffing. Cover surface directly with parchment paper, then cover dish with foil or lid.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and parchment and bake until bread is golden and crispy around edges, another 20 to 30 minutes.
Author: Matthew James Duffy
Source:
Excerpted from Bread Etc. Recipes + Techniques for Baking with Sourdough, Yeasted Dough, Pizza Dough + More by Matthew James Duffy. Copyright ©2025 Matthew James Duffy. Photographs by Alex Nirta. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved