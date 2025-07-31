Recipe
July 31, 2025
Coconut Cream Pie
“Irresistibly tropical, coconut cream pie is a dessert that’s sure to please. Whether enjoyed as a comforting treat on a cosy evening or at a celebratory gathering, this pie stands as a timeless symbol of decadence.” — the Crave authors
Directions
Yield: Makes 1 9" Pie
Toast Coconut
- Position rack in centre of oven and preheat to 350°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Sprinkle coconut onto prepared cookie sheet. Bake for 5 minutes. Outer edges of coconut will toast faster, so stir with spatula to combine toasted coconut with untoasted coconut. Bake for another 3 minutes, then stir again. Repeat process until coconut is evenly golden brown. Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes before using.
Make Graham Cracker Crumbs
- With oven still at 350°F and rack in centre, line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium-sized bowl, add flour, whole wheat flour and salt. Whisk to combine and set aside.
- In bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat butter on medium speed for about a minute. Gradually add brown sugar and corn syrup. Stop mixer and scrape down sides of the bowl with spatula. Continue mixing for 5 to 8 minutes or until mixture becomes pale and fluffy.
- Stop mixer, scrape bowl again, then turn mixer to low speed and gradually add flour mixture. Continue mixing on low until dough forms.
- Remove bowl from mixer and crumble dough evenly onto prepared sheet.
- Bake the crumbs for 10 minutes. Use spatula to toss and break up crumbs, then continue baking for 5 minutes. Repeat process, baking in 5-minute intervals, until crumbs are golden brown.
- Set pan on wire rack and allow crumbs to cool completely.
- Place all crumbs into food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form.
Assemble and Bake Crust
- In large-sized bowl, combine ¼ cup of cooled toasted coconut with graham cracker crumbs and sugar. Using spatula, add melted butter and mix until all ingredients are combined.
- Transfer graham crumb mixture into pie plate. Using hands, press crumbs evenly into bottom and sides of pie plate.
- Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Place on wire rack and allow to cool for at least 30 minutes.
Make Custard and Chill
- In medium-sized saucepan, whisk together sugar, cornstarch and salt. Add egg yolks and whisk until smooth paste forms. Then pour in coconut milk and milk, whisking until fully combined.
- Place saucepan on stovetop over medium-high heat and stir continuously until mixture comes to boil. Boil for 30 seconds or until it thickens to custard-like consistency.
- Remove saucepan from heat and pour freshly made custard into cooled pie crust. Using offset spatula, or back of a spoon, smooth custard to edges of pie shell. Place piece of plastic wrap directly on surface of custard to prevent skin from forming. Allow custard to cool for at least 60 minutes.
Make Whipped Cream
- Just before serving, prepare whipped cream. Start by placing whipping cream in large bowl.
- Using hand-held mixer, whip cream on highest setting until it starts to thicken.
- Stop mixer, add icing sugar, turn mixer to medium speed and mix until icing sugar has been absorbed. Stop mixer and add vanilla.
- Turn mixer to highest speed and continue to mix for 3 to 4 minutes or until medium peaks form.
Assemble and Serve
- Dollop whipped cream on top of coconut custard. Using offset spatula, or back of a spoon, spread whipped cream to cover custard. Sprinkle remaining toasted coconut on top of whipped cream.
Author: Carolyn McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby
Photographer:
Genevieve Renee
Source:
Excerpted from Crave: Cupcakes, Cakes, Cookies, and More by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Copyright © 2025 by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Photographs by Genevieve Renee. Published by TouchWood Editions. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved