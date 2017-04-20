Presented by

Because it’s made with skinless chicken thighs and only a spoon of oil, this is a much lighter take on a restaurant favourite. The fiery sauce recreates the flavour of gochujang — a fermented Korean chili paste — with readily available ingredients.

Note: If you own the ActiFry Snacking Grill accessory, you can use it in this recipe. It’s great for delicate foods like tempura, schnitzel and more.