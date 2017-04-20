Crispy Korean Fried Chicken In Lettuce Cups
Because it’s made with skinless chicken thighs and only a spoon of oil, this is a much lighter take on a restaurant favourite. The fiery sauce recreates the flavour of gochujang — a fermented Korean chili paste — with readily available ingredients.
Note: If you own the ActiFry Snacking Grill accessory, you can use it in this recipe. It’s great for delicate foods like tempura, schnitzel and more.
Ingredients
- 1.5 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1″ by 2-3″ pieces
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 tsp Sriracha
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 1 tsp white sugar
- ½ tsp toasted sesame oil
- 1 cup cornstarch or potato starch
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 ActiFry spoon vegetable or olive oil
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds
Sauce
- 3 tbsp honey
- 3 tbsp Sriracha
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- ¼ tsp grated ginger
Serving & Garnishing
- 2 heads boston lettuce, washed and separated at stem into whole leaves
- 2 cups cooked white rice
- Store-bought Kimchi — or try our Kimchi-inspired cabbage slaw (see ingredients below)
- Toasted sesame seeds, thai basil, cilantro (optional)
Kimchi-Inspired Cabbage Slaw (optional)
- 6 cups bite-size pieces napa cabbage
- 4 green onions cut into 2″ pieces
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp Sriracha
Directions Yield: Serves 4 as a main course
- In a bowl or large sealable plastic bag, combine chicken with ginger, Sriracha, fish sauce, sugar, toasted sesame oil, cornstarch and salt until chicken is lightly coated. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to 12.
- When ready to cook, remove chicken from refrigerator. Combine corn or potato starch and salt in a shallow dish. Dredge half of the chicken pieces in starch mixture, shaking off excess, and place in ActiFry along with 1 ActiFry spoon of oil. Cook for ten minutes, then remove from ActiFry and set on a clean plate. Repeat with remaining chicken.
- Place both batches of chicken in the ActiFry and drizzle with the honey. Cook for 5 minutes to distribute honey evenly, then sprinkle the sesame seeds overtop and cook for another 5 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.
- While chicken is cooking, combine sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set out lettuce and garnishes on a platter.
Make Kimchi-Inspired Cabbage Slaw
- Add all ingredients to the ActiFry and cook for 8 minutes, or until cabbage is wilted. Remove from ActiFry and allow to cool to room temperature.
