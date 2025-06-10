Recipe
June 10, 2025
Deli Sprinkle Cookies
“These cookies are incredibly easy to put together, and the sprinkle-dunking step makes them the perfect dessert to do with kids. Their final shape should be slightly domed, almost like a golf ball.” — Alexandre Cohen
Directions
Yield: Makes 24 cookies
Make Cookie Dough
- In a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream together butter and sugar on medium until light and fluffy. Turn mixer to low and add flour and salt. Mix until just combined, then add almonds and mix.
- Shape the dough into balls size of Ping-Pong balls (about 1 oz each).
- Pour sprinkles into a shallow dish. Roll balls in sprinkles, and gently reshape if necessary.
Freeze Cookies
- Transfer to sheet tray, and freeze until solid, at least 1 hour and up to overnight. If opting for longer freeze, transfer to airtight container once hard to save space and protect them from freezer air.
Bake Cookies
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Arrange cookies on room-temperature, parchment-lined sheet tray, leaving 2” between them. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, rotating halfway. The bottoms should be golden.
- Let cool in pan, then transfer to airtight container, where they’ll keep at room temperature for 3 to 5 days.
Source:
Excerpted from Arthurs: Home of the Nosh by Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Copyright © 2025 Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Photographs by Karolina Jez. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.