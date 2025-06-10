Recipe

June 10, 2025

All-dressed Almond Oats

Recipe: Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen and Evelyne Eng

“It wasn’t until I started dating my husband that I began to understand what legit oats should be like,” says Raegan Steinberg. She’s part of the husband-and-wife team behind Montreal’s famous Arthurs Nosh Bar and co-author of Arthurs: Home of the Nosh. “I’m more of a crunchy-crispy girl myself — but now I can at least appreciate them. We added oats to the Arthurs menu when the almond milk craze was going strong.” 

Ingredients

Poached Pears

  • 4 cups water
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • Juice of ¼ lemon
  • 3 medium Bosc pears

Oatmeal

  • 1 tbsp pure maple syrup
  • 2 tsp dark brown sugar
  • 2 heaping cups steel-cut oats
  • 2 cups plus 1 tbsp almond milk
  • 1 large pinch cinnamon

Topping

  • Fresh fruit
  • Almond butter
  • Cinnamon sugar
  • Hemp seeds

Directions

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

Prepare Pears

  1. In large pot, bring water and sugar to boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.
  2. Peel pears and add to pot with cooled sugar water. Bring to simmer over medium heat, and cook until a knife inserts easily into pears with little resistance.
  3. Remove pears and transfer to bowl. Pour over enough of poaching liquid to completely cover them. Once cooled, dice 2 of the pears into ½” cubes. Set aside, and keep third pear submersed in the syrup for up to 1 week in the fridge. 

Prepare Oatmeal

  1. In large pot, combine maple syrup, brown sugar, oats, almond milk and cinnamon. Simmer over medium-low heat until cooked to desired consistency. Be patient! This can take over 1 hour to accomplish. Stir frequently to ensure that nothing sticks to bottom and burns. When oats are done, stir in pears. Season with small pinch of salt.

Assemble and Serve

  1. To serve, top with anything you’d like. The Arthurs way is pomegranate seeds, finely diced Granny Smiths and pears, sliced banana, a scoop of almond butter, some cinnamon sugar and hemp seeds. (The Alex way is peanut butter, scrambled eggs and maple syrup.)
Source:

Excerpted from Arthurs: Home of the Nosh by Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Copyright © 2025 Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Photographs by Karolina Jez. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

