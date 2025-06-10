Recipe
June 10, 2025
All-dressed Almond Oats
“It wasn’t until I started dating my husband that I began to understand what legit oats should be like,” says Raegan Steinberg. She’s part of the husband-and-wife team behind Montreal’s famous Arthurs Nosh Bar and co-author of Arthurs: Home of the Nosh. “I’m more of a crunchy-crispy girl myself — but now I can at least appreciate them. We added oats to the Arthurs menu when the almond milk craze was going strong.”
Directions
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Prepare Pears
- In large pot, bring water and sugar to boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.
- Peel pears and add to pot with cooled sugar water. Bring to simmer over medium heat, and cook until a knife inserts easily into pears with little resistance.
- Remove pears and transfer to bowl. Pour over enough of poaching liquid to completely cover them. Once cooled, dice 2 of the pears into ½” cubes. Set aside, and keep third pear submersed in the syrup for up to 1 week in the fridge.
Prepare Oatmeal
- In large pot, combine maple syrup, brown sugar, oats, almond milk and cinnamon. Simmer over medium-low heat until cooked to desired consistency. Be patient! This can take over 1 hour to accomplish. Stir frequently to ensure that nothing sticks to bottom and burns. When oats are done, stir in pears. Season with small pinch of salt.
Assemble and Serve
- To serve, top with anything you’d like. The Arthurs way is pomegranate seeds, finely diced Granny Smiths and pears, sliced banana, a scoop of almond butter, some cinnamon sugar and hemp seeds. (The Alex way is peanut butter, scrambled eggs and maple syrup.)
Excerpted from Arthurs: Home of the Nosh by Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Copyright © 2025 Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Photographs by Karolina Jez. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.