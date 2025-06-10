Latkes With Roasted Applesauce

Prepare Applesauce

Let cool until warm, then blend until smooth. If desired, strain out remaining apple skin. Store in airtight container in fridge for up to 3 months.

Remove foil and continue baking for 10 minutes to darken top layer.

Break butter into small bits. Add to a large bowl, along with remaining ingredients, and stir to combine. Transfer to a deep roasting dish, sized so apples are layered on top of each other. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until apples are soft.

Prepare Latkes

Roughly grate potatoes into a bowl filled with cold water. Set aside and grate onion into separate bowl.

Remove grated potato from water and transfer to bowl with grated onion. Reserve water.

Working in batches, use hands, cheesecloth or kitchen towel to squeeze potato and onion together, removing as much liquid as possible. Transfer strained potato and onion to clean bowl.

Starch will have settled in bowl with potato water. Carefully pour out water; you’ll clearly see starch at the bottom.

To bowl with potato and onion, add reserved starch, egg yolks, matzo meal and salt. Mix together until combined.