June 10, 2025
Latkes With Roasted Applesauce
“To avoid a gray-black latke, fry your latkes immediately after shaping. Lemon juice, citric acid, or onion juice help but alter the final taste. If you want to prep the potatoes in advance, grate, cook, dry, freeze, and strain them before using.” — Alexandre Cohen
Directions
Yield: Makes 15 latkes
Prepare Applesauce
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Break butter into small bits. Add to a large bowl, along with remaining ingredients, and stir to combine. Transfer to a deep roasting dish, sized so apples are layered on top of each other. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until apples are soft.
- Remove foil and continue baking for 10 minutes to darken top layer.
- Let cool until warm, then blend until smooth. If desired, strain out remaining apple skin. Store in airtight container in fridge for up to 3 months.
Prepare Latkes
- Roughly grate potatoes into a bowl filled with cold water. Set aside and grate onion into separate bowl.
- Remove grated potato from water and transfer to bowl with grated onion. Reserve water.
- Working in batches, use hands, cheesecloth or kitchen towel to squeeze potato and onion together, removing as much liquid as possible. Transfer strained potato and onion to clean bowl.
- Starch will have settled in bowl with potato water. Carefully pour out water; you’ll clearly see starch at the bottom.
- To bowl with potato and onion, add reserved starch, egg yolks, matzo meal and salt. Mix together until combined.
- In separate bowl, using handheld or stand mixer, whip egg whites to semi-stiff peaks. Once you hit soft peaks, whip for an extra 5 to 10 seconds. Delicately fold into potato mixture.
Fry Latkes
- Fill large cast-iron or nonstick skillet about ¼ inch deep with clarified butter. Set over medium-high heat.
- Once fat is hot, use a 1/3 measuring cup to scoop batter in a mound-like shape into pan. Repeat, working in batches to prevent crowding. Lower heat to medium. Using spatula, flatten each mound. Generously salt the side facing up. Fry until golden brown, about 3 to 5 minutes, then flip each latke and salt other side.
- Place latkes on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb fat, then transfer to wire rack set over sheet tray.
Serve
- To serve the Arthurs way, top latkes with a dollop each of sour cream and applesauce, a sprinkling of chives and some freshly grated horseradish.
Source:
Excerpted from Arthurs: Home of the Nosh by Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Copyright © 2025 Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Photographs by Karolina Jez. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.