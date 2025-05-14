Recipe

May 14, 2025

Hummus with Chopped Salad, Tahini, Lemon and Sumac

Recipe: Eden Grinshpan

“The hummus uses baking soda and ice water for a lighter, fluffier, velvet texture. Then, it’s topped with a bright, crunchy chopped salad, and even more tahini and citrusy sumac,” says chef Eden Grinshpan.

Ingredients

Light-as-air Hummus (batch)

  • 2 fifteen-oz. cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 cup tahini
  • Juice 1 large lemon (about ¼ cup)
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1½ tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • ¾ cup ice water

Garlicky Tahini (batch)

  • 1½ cups tahini
  • 3 tbsp fresh lemon juice (about 1 large lemon)
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 1¼ cups ice water, divided

Toppings

  • 3 small Persian or mini cucumbers, finely chopped
  • 2 medium tomatoes on vine, finely chopped
  • ½ small red onion, finely chopped
  • 6 small radishes, finely chopped
  • 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
  • Juice ½ lemon
  • ¾ tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 3 cups Light-as-Air Hummus (see above)
  • ½ cup Garlicky Tahini (see above)
  • Large pinch of sumac

Directions

Yield: Serves 2

Make Hummus

  1. In large pot, combine chickpeas and baking soda with 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low and let simmer until chickpeas start breaking down, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain chickpeas and give them a good shake in strainer to help remove some skins. I don’t get too picky about this part, but since the skins will clump together, I do recommend fishing out what you can because your hummus will be all the creamier for it.
  2. In blender, combine chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, salt and cumin. Add ice water along with a few ice cubes (this will make your hummus even creamier) and blend on medium-high speed until mixture is very smooth, occasionally pausing to scrape down the sides with spatula, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with more salt, as needed. Store in sealed container in fridge for up to 1 week.

Make Tahini

  1. In high-speed blender, combine tahini, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Add 1 cup of ice water and blend until smooth. To loosen sauce, add more ice water as desired. Store in sealed container in fridge for up to 1 week.

Prepare Toppings And Serve

  1. In medium bowl, toss together cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and radishes. Add olive oil, lemon juice and salt, and toss to coat well. Season with more salt, if needed.
  2. Divide hummus between 2 serving plates and make well in centre. Fill inside of each with half of the tahini and top with half of the chopped salad. Finish with a little olive oil and juicy pinch of sumac.
Photographer:

Chris Bernabeo

Source:

Recipe from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

