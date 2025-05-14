Recipe
May 14, 2025
Hummus with Chopped Salad, Tahini, Lemon and Sumac
“The hummus uses baking soda and ice water for a lighter, fluffier, velvet texture. Then, it’s topped with a bright, crunchy chopped salad, and even more tahini and citrusy sumac,” says chef Eden Grinshpan.
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Make Hummus
- In large pot, combine chickpeas and baking soda with 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low and let simmer until chickpeas start breaking down, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain chickpeas and give them a good shake in strainer to help remove some skins. I don’t get too picky about this part, but since the skins will clump together, I do recommend fishing out what you can because your hummus will be all the creamier for it.
- In blender, combine chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, salt and cumin. Add ice water along with a few ice cubes (this will make your hummus even creamier) and blend on medium-high speed until mixture is very smooth, occasionally pausing to scrape down the sides with spatula, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with more salt, as needed. Store in sealed container in fridge for up to 1 week.
Make Tahini
- In high-speed blender, combine tahini, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Add 1 cup of ice water and blend until smooth. To loosen sauce, add more ice water as desired. Store in sealed container in fridge for up to 1 week.
Prepare Toppings And Serve
- In medium bowl, toss together cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and radishes. Add olive oil, lemon juice and salt, and toss to coat well. Season with more salt, if needed.
- Divide hummus between 2 serving plates and make well in centre. Fill inside of each with half of the tahini and top with half of the chopped salad. Finish with a little olive oil and juicy pinch of sumac.
Photographer:
Chris Bernabeo
Source:
Recipe from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved