May 14, 2025
Rosemary-honey Halloumi Fries
“It’s salty, it’s crispy, it’s crunchy, it’s perfect! It’s a great textural bite — the halloumi is meaty with a crisp coating and drizzled in sticky, sweet honey,” says chef Eden Grinshpan. She promises these halloumi fries are worth the extra effort.
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Prepare Halloumi And Fry
- Strip needles from 5 rosemary sprigs and finely chop.
- On large plate, combine chopped rosemary with panko and season with a few cracks of pepper. Add flour to another large plate and season with pepper. In medium shallow bowl, beat eggs and season with pepper.
- Slice halloumi into ½”-thick fry shapes. Gently pat dry again. In small batches, coat halloumi in flour, followed by eggs and then rosemary panko. Continue with remaining pieces of halloumi.
- Line baking sheet with paper towels.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. When oil shimmers, add enough fries to comfortably fit in pan without overcrowding and fry until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Use slotted spoon to transfer fries to lined baking sheet and repeat with remaining halloumi.
- Remove needles from remaining 3 rosemary sprigs and fry just until crisp, about 30 seconds.
- Place fries in shallow bowl, top with fried rosemary needles, and drizzle with honey.
Recipe from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved