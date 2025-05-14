Recipe

May 14, 2025

Rosemary-honey Halloumi Fries

Recipe: Eden Grinshpan

“It’s salty, it’s crispy, it’s crunchy, it’s perfect! It’s a great textural bite — the halloumi is meaty with a crisp coating and drizzled in sticky, sweet honey,” says chef Eden Grinshpan. She promises these halloumi fries are worth the extra effort.

Ingredients

  • 8 fresh rosemary sprigs, divided
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • 8 oz. package halloumi, rinsed and patted dry
  • 1 cup refined avocado or grapeseed oil
  • ¼ cup honey, plus more to taste, for serving

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Prepare Halloumi And Fry

  1. Strip needles from 5 rosemary sprigs and finely chop.
  2. On large plate, combine chopped rosemary with panko and season with a few cracks of pepper. Add flour to another large plate and season with pepper. In medium shallow bowl, beat eggs and season with pepper.
  3. Slice halloumi into ½”-thick fry shapes. Gently pat dry again. In small batches, coat halloumi in flour, followed by eggs and then rosemary panko. Continue with remaining pieces of halloumi.
  4. Line baking sheet with paper towels.
  5. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. When oil shimmers, add enough fries to comfortably fit in pan without overcrowding and fry until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Use slotted spoon to transfer fries to lined baking sheet and repeat with remaining halloumi.
  6. Remove needles from remaining 3 rosemary sprigs and fry just until crisp, about 30 seconds.
  7. Place fries in shallow bowl, top with fried rosemary needles, and drizzle with honey.
Source:

Recipe from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

