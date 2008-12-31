Grilled Maple Glazed Salmon Recipe

Directions

Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together first 5 ingredients.

Step 2: Place salmon in shallow glass dish and pour marinade over top, reserving 1/4 cup. Refrigerate for one hour.

Step 3: Remove fish from dish and place on grill, reserving marinade. Place salmon on grill, cover and grill about 6 inches from medium coals for about 4 minutes. Turn fish and brush with reserved marinade; cover and grill for another 4 minutes or until cooked through (fish should flake easily with a fork).

Step 4: To serve, drizzle reserved 1/4-cup marinade over salmon fillets and top with scallions.