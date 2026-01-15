Recipe
January 15, 2026
Gunpowder Prawns
“People laugh at the name gunpowder, assuming it’s too spicy, but it has a mild heat and a wonderful aroma, perfect for prawns.” — Vikram Vij
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Masala
- In spice grinder of food processor, combine all ingredients and blend into fine powder.
Make Prawns
- Lightly season prawns with salt and set aside.
- Heat oil in large frying pan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 7 minutes, until softened and translucent. Add garlic and ginger, and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant.
- Add tomatoes and chilis, and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in Gunpowder Masala and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant.
- Pour in coconut milk. Stir well and cook for another minute to allow flavours to meld.
- Add prawns and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until opaque and cooked through. (Don’t overcook, as they can turn rubbery.) Season with salt, to taste.
- Garnish with cilantro and sprinkle of Gunpowder Masala.
Author: Vikram Vij
Source:
Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved