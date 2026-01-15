Recipe

January 15, 2026

Gunpowder Prawns

Recipe: Vikram Vij

Print This

“People laugh at the name gunpowder, assuming it’s too spicy, but it has a mild heat and a wonderful aroma, perfect for prawns.” — Vikram Vij

Ingredients

Gunpowder Masala (batch)

  • 2 tsp red chili flakes
  • 2 tsp black gram (urad dhaal), toasted
  • 1 tsp split chickpeas (chana dhaal), toasted
  • 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, toasted
  • 1/2 tsp sesame seeds (optional)

Gunpowder Prawns

  • 1. lbs. large prawns, shelled and deveined
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped ginger
  • 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1–2 red bird’s eye chilis
  • 1 tbsp Gunpowder Masala (see above), plus extra for sprinkling
  • 1/4 cup coconut milk
  • Cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Masala 

  1. In spice grinder of food processor, combine all ingredients and blend into fine powder.

Make Prawns

  1. Lightly season prawns with salt and set aside.
  2. Heat oil in large frying pan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 7 minutes, until softened and translucent. Add garlic and ginger, and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant.
  3. Add tomatoes and chilis, and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in Gunpowder Masala and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant.
  4. Pour in coconut milk. Stir well and cook for another minute to allow flavours to meld.
  5. Add prawns and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until opaque and cooked through. (Don’t overcook, as they can turn rubbery.) Season with salt, to taste.
  6. Garnish with cilantro and sprinkle of Gunpowder Masala.
Author: Vikram Vij
Source:

Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Paneer and Tomato Salad with Mint

Vij’s Chicken Korma

Naan Pizza