January 15, 2026

Naan Pizza

Recipe: Vikram Vij

“Soft, warm naan provides the perfect base for a creative mix of toppings.” — Vikram Vij

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Korma Sauce (see Vikram Vij’s Chicken Korma recipe)
  • 1 naan bread
  • 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup sliced bell peppers
  • 1/2 cup grated paneer
  • Cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Pizza

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spread Korma Sauce over naan. Top with mushrooms, bell peppers and paneer.
  2. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until naan is crispy and paneer is soft.
  3. Garnish with cilantro and serve.
Author: Vikram Vij
Source:

Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved

