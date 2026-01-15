Recipe
January 15, 2026
Naan Pizza
“Soft, warm naan provides the perfect base for a creative mix of toppings.” — Vikram Vij
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Pizza
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Spread Korma Sauce over naan. Top with mushrooms, bell peppers and paneer.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until naan is crispy and paneer is soft.
- Garnish with cilantro and serve.
Author: Vikram Vij
Source:
Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved