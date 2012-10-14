Italian Panna Cotta Recipe

1/4 cup heavy cream 1-3/4 tsp powdered unflavoured gelatin 1/4 cup skim milk 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise 3 packets stevia, such as Stevia In The Raw 3 tbsp raw agave nectar 1-1/2 cups fat-free Greek yogurt Olive oil cooking spray 4 tbsp sugar-free caramel syrup, such as Smucker’s

Directions

Step 1: Place the cream in a small bowl and sprinkle the gelatin over the top.

Step 2: Pour the milk into a small saucepan.

Step 3: Scrape the seeds from the vanilla bean with the tip of a small knife, landing them directly in the pan. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer, then turn off the heat. Add the cream and gelatin mixture, the stevia, and the agave nectar and whisk until everything is dissolved. Whisk in the yogurt but do not aerate.

Step 4: Coat the inside of 4 six-ounce plastic molds (you can use cleaned-out individual yogurt containers) with one second of cooking spray each. Divide the cream and yogurt mixture among the molds and place them in the freezer for 5 minutes to start to set.

Step 5: Remove the molds from the freezer and transfer them to the refrigerator to finish setting, about 20 minutes.

Step 6: Invert each mold onto a small plate. Poke a tiny hole in the top of each mold and lift it off the panna cotta. Pour 1 tablespoon of caramel sauce on and around each panna cotta.

See more recipes from Rocco DiSpirito.

Reprinted with permission from Rocco DiSpirito’s Now Eat This! Italian (2012 Grand Central Life & Style).