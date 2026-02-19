Recipe
Janet Zuccarini’s Crispy Maitake Mushrooms with Lemon Yogurt and Herbs
“The crispy m maitake mushrooms bring a rich and meaty depth of flavour to this vegetarian dish.” — Janet Zuccarini
Directions
Yield: Serves 2 to 3
Make Mushrooms
- Preheat oven to 425°F and line sheet pan with parchment.
- Place maitake clusters on pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper.
- Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, flipping halfway, until edges are golden brown and crisp.
Make Lemon Yogurt and Assemble
- Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together Greek yogurt, lemon zest and juice, garlic and herbs. Adjust seasoning with salt.
- Spread Lemon Yogurt on platter. Arrange crispy mushrooms on top.
- Finish with drizzle of olive oil, extra herbs and flaky salt.
Photographer:
Jake Rosenberg (Janet’s portrait)/Janet Zuccarini (mushrooms)