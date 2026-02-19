Recipe

February 19, 2026

Janet Zuccarini’s Crispy Maitake Mushrooms with Lemon Yogurt and Herbs

Recipe: Janet Zuccarini

“The crispy m maitake mushrooms bring a rich and meaty depth of flavour to this vegetarian dish.” — Janet Zuccarini

Ingredients

  • 2 large maitake mushrooms, trimmed into large clusters
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Lemon Yogurt

  • ½ cup Greek yogurt
  • Zest and juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 small garlic clove, finely grated
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh herbs (parsley, chives, dill or all three), plus more for garnish
  • Flaky salt, to finish

Directions

Yield: Serves 2 to 3

Make Mushrooms

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F and line sheet pan with parchment.
  2. Place maitake clusters on pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper.
  3. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, flipping halfway, until edges are golden brown and crisp.

Make Lemon Yogurt and Assemble

  1. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together Greek yogurt, lemon zest and juice, garlic and herbs. Adjust seasoning with salt.
  2. Spread Lemon Yogurt on platter. Arrange crispy mushrooms on top.
  3. Finish with drizzle of olive oil, extra herbs and flaky salt.
Photographer:

Jake Rosenberg (Janet’s portrait)/Janet Zuccarini (mushrooms)

