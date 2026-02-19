Recipe
February 19, 2026
Nicole Gomes’ Mushroom Seoul Pork Chops
“These ssamjang-glazed pork chops get their flavour from a sweet-salty Korean-style marinade and the buttery mushroom stir-fry that pulls everything together.” — Nicole Gomes
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Marinate Pork Chops
- In bowl, blend all Marinade ingredients until smooth. Coat pork chops evenly and marinate for at least 60 minutes, or overnight for deeper flavour.
Make Sauce and Stir-fry
- In bowl, whisk all Sauce ingredients until smooth and set aside.
- Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 tbsp of oil. Remove pork chops from Marinade, pat dry lightly and sear until golden. Lightly season with salt, then flip. If pork darkens too quickly, lower heat. When both sides are caramelized (with an internal temperature of about 125°F), transfer chops to plate.
- In same pan and adding oil, if needed, sauté mushrooms until golden. Add shallots and cook for 1 minute, then add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
- Return pork chops to pan. Stir Sauce and pour in. Lower to medium heat and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes, until pork reaches 140°F and sauce thickens. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Swirl in butter, toss everything to glaze and serve hot.
Photographer:
Angry God (Nicole’s portrait)/Nicole Gomes (pork)