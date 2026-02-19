Recipe

February 19, 2026

Nicole Gomes’ Mushroom Seoul Pork Chops

Recipe: Nicole Gomes

Print This

“These ssamjang-glazed pork chops get their flavour from a sweet-salty Korean-style marinade and the buttery mushroom stir-fry that pulls everything together.” — Nicole Gomes

Ingredients

Marinade

  • ¼ Asian pear, seeds removed, skin on
  • ¼ yellow onion, peeled
  • ¼ cup light soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup or honey
  • 2 tbsp ssamjang paste (Korean soybean paste)
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp roughly chopped ginger
  • 2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 4 half-inch boneless rib-end pork chops

Sauce

  • ⅓ cup chicken stock
  • 1–2 tbsp gochujang (optional for a spicy kick)
  • 1 tbsp oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup or honey
  • 1 tbsp ssamjang paste
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 2 tsp cornstarch
  • 1 tsp salt

Stir-fry

  • Vegetable or grapeseed oil, as needed
  • ½ lb. mixed Asian mushrooms (shiitake, hon shimeji, etc.) cut into 1″ to 2″ pieces
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 3 green onions, cut into ½” pieces 2 tbsp butter

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Marinate Pork Chops

  1. In bowl, blend all Marinade ingredients until smooth. Coat pork chops evenly and marinate for at least 60 minutes, or overnight for deeper flavour.

Make Sauce and Stir-fry

  1. In bowl, whisk all Sauce ingredients until smooth and set aside.
  2. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 tbsp of oil. Remove pork chops from Marinade, pat dry lightly and sear until golden. Lightly season with salt, then flip. If pork darkens too quickly, lower heat. When both sides are caramelized (with an internal temperature of about 125°F), transfer chops to plate.
  3. In same pan and adding oil, if needed, sauté mushrooms until golden. Add shallots and cook for 1 minute, then add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
  4. Return pork chops to pan. Stir Sauce and pour in. Lower to medium heat and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes, until pork reaches 140°F and sauce thickens. Taste and adjust seasoning.
  5. Swirl in butter, toss everything to glaze and serve hot.
Photographer:

Angry God (Nicole’s portrait)/Nicole Gomes (pork)

Related Articles

Janet Zuccarini’s Crispy Maitake Mushrooms with Lemon Yogurt and Herbs

Coulson Armstrong’s Golden Beets with Tonnato

Jeremy Charles’ Snow Crab, Fermented Corn and Crab Broth