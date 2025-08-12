Recipe

August 12, 2025

Marinated Goat Cheese

Recipe: Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini

Print This

“Left in olive oil and a mix of herbs, the mild, soft goat cheese is infused with a deep, herbaceous flavour,” says Kendall Smith Franchini, co-author of French at Heart.

Ingredients

  • 4 rounds fresh artisanal goat cheese (about 3 oz. each) or similar roundsncut from 12 oz. fresh goat cheese logs
  • 12 small thyme sprigs
  • 3 rosemary sprigs
  • 3 fresh bay leaves
  • 8 black peppercorns
  • 2 cups extra-virgin olive oil (approx.)

Directions

Yield: 4 three-ounce rounds

  1. Gently place goat cheese in 1-qt. sterilized jar. Add thyme, rosemary, bay leaves and peppercorns. Pour in enough olive oil to cover cheese and herbs completely, making sure there are no air pockets. Store in refrigerator at least overnight, or for up to 2 months.
  2. To use cheese, allow jar to come to room temperature until olive oil liquefies. Use any leftover oil in vinaigrettes or on toast.
Author: Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini
Source:

Recipes reprinted with permission from French at Heart by Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini. Abrams Books. ©2025. Photography by Anson Smart

Related Articles

Summer Légumes Frites

Quick Gravlax Recipe

Lemon Tartlets