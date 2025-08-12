Recipe
Marinated Goat Cheese
“Left in olive oil and a mix of herbs, the mild, soft goat cheese is infused with a deep, herbaceous flavour,” says Kendall Smith Franchini, co-author of French at Heart.
Directions
Yield: 4 three-ounce rounds
- Gently place goat cheese in 1-qt. sterilized jar. Add thyme, rosemary, bay leaves and peppercorns. Pour in enough olive oil to cover cheese and herbs completely, making sure there are no air pockets. Store in refrigerator at least overnight, or for up to 2 months.
- To use cheese, allow jar to come to room temperature until olive oil liquefies. Use any leftover oil in vinaigrettes or on toast.
Author: Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini
Recipes reprinted with permission from French at Heart by Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini. Abrams Books. ©2025. Photography by Anson Smart