Fresh Takes on French Classics from The Cook’s Atelier

Nestled in the French countryside, just 30 minutes south of Beaune in the Burgundy region, is The Woodland House. Kendall Smith Franchini lives here with her husband, Laurent, three children, three cats, a dog, rooster and many chickens. Students of The Cook’s Atelier, the cooking school she co-owns with her mom, Marjorie Taylor, are sometimes milling about, too. “Life here is much slower paced,” says Kendall. “People go to the market to buy their food and take their time with everything they cook.” In French at Heart, her second cookbook co-authored with Marjorie, she invites readers to step inside their world.

Originally from Phoenix, Kendall left home to work and study in France. Eventually, Marjorie left her own restaurant and cooking school to join Kendall where, together, they founded The Cook’s Atelier in the small town of Beaune as a shop and cooking school. Over 17 years, the school has become famous for hosting tens of thousands of students from all over the world, including many Canadians.