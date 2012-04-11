Salmon Cakes With Avocado Basil Dressing Recipe
Freshly breaded fish from Kathleen Flinn's The Kitchen Counter Cooking School. The salmon cakes make enough for two, but the recipe is easily doubled or tripled.
Salmon Cakes
1/2 lb. cooked salmon or mild white fish filets*
1 whole egg plus 1 egg white
1 cup breadcrumbs, divided in half**
1 small handful any combination of chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, dill, basil or cilantro
4 green onions, white and light portions minced
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tsp Old Bay seasoning
1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
Pinch or two cayenne (optional)
Olive oil or cooking spray
Avocado Basil Dressing
1/4 of a pitted, peeled avocado
6 basil leaves
1 tbsp fresh lime juice
1/2 tsp minced shallots
1-1/2 tbsp olive oil
2-1/2 tbsp sparkling water
* If using fresh fish, simply poach it quickly in water.
** Two slices of toast pulsed for 30 seconds in a small food processor makes about a cup of breadcrumbs, and the flavour beats the gritty store-bought variety.
Salmon Cakes
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400°F.
Step 2: Combine egg, half the breadcrumbs, chopped herbs, green onions, lemon juice, Old Bay seasoning, mustard, 1/4 tsp coarse salt, cayenne and several grinds of black pepper in a large bowl.
Step 3: Put the remainder of the breadcrumbs into a separate shallow bowl. Discard fish skin. Crumble fish into bowl, sifting to uncover any bones. Mix thoroughly.
Step 4: Coat a cookie sheet with cooking spray or olive oil. Form the fish mixture into small cakes or “stick” shapes, about 1/3″ thick. Dip both sides of the fish cakes into breadcrumbs and place on the cookie sheet. Bake at 400°F for about 5 minutes, then broil for about 90 seconds until golden. Turn off broiler, remove sheet from pan and carefully flip cakes. Bake another five minutes and then broil until the top is golden another 90 seconds. Serve warm with Avocado Basil Dressing (see below).
Avocado Basil Dressing
Step 1: Combine the vinaigrette ingredients into a small food processor or blender and mix until smooth. Add salt and cranks of black pepper to taste.
