Salmon Cakes With Avocado Basil Dressing Recipe

Salmon Cakes

1/2 lb. cooked salmon or mild white fish filets*

1 whole egg plus 1 egg white

1 cup breadcrumbs, divided in half**

1 small handful any combination of chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, dill, basil or cilantro

4 green onions, white and light portions minced

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp Old Bay seasoning

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

Pinch or two cayenne (optional)

Olive oil or cooking spray

Avocado Basil Dressing

1/4 of a pitted, peeled avocado

6 basil leaves

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1/2 tsp minced shallots

1-1/2 tbsp olive oil

2-1/2 tbsp sparkling water

* If using fresh fish, simply poach it quickly in water.

** Two slices of toast pulsed for 30 seconds in a small food processor makes about a cup of breadcrumbs, and the flavour beats the gritty store-bought variety.