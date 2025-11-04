Recipe
November 4, 2025
Pane Criminale
“At some point, I began scoring loaves destined to become garlic bread vertically rather than halving them horizontally. The brilliance of this small tweak is that it allows for a maximal ratio of garlic butter to bread.” — Samin Nosrat
Directions
Yield: Makes 1-pound loaf or 2 eight oz. baguettes
Make Pane Criminale
- Adjust oven rack to center position and preheat to 400°F.
- Mince 8 garlic cloves. Gently heat small saucepan over medium-low and add oil and minced garlic. Cook, stirring and swirling constantly, until garlic is tender and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Do not allow garlic to take on any colour. (If you sense garlic is starting to brown, remove pan from heat, and add a few drops of water.) Pour garlic and oil into medium heatproof bowl and set aside to cool.
- Finely grate remaining 2 garlic cloves. When minced garlic and oil have cooled to room temperature, stir in grated garlic, butter, chopped herbs, Parmesan, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste.
- Deeply score bread in 1″ slices, but don’t cut all the way through. Use offset spatula to generously spread garlic butter on one side of each slice, as far down as you can reach. Wrap bread in aluminum foil and place on sheet pan.
- Bake for 20 minutes (10 minutes for baguettes). Unwrap top of loaf and bake until crust is browned and crisp, 5 to 8 minutes longer. Remove from oven and let cool slightly before serving.
Author: Samin Nosrat
Source:
Excerpted from Good Things by Samin Nosrat. ©2025 Samin Nosrat Photographs by Aya Brackett. Published by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved