Recipe
November 4, 2025
Sparkling Banana Bread
“In the oven, the topping transforms into a sparkling crust that releases wave after wave of cinnamon aroma with each bite.” — Samin Nosrat
Directions
Yield: Makes 1 8" x 8" square
Make Banana Bread
- Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and preheat to 350°F. Coat 8″ square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line with parchment sling and spray parchment.
- In large bowl, whisk together flour, kosher salt, baking soda, baking powder and cinnamon.
- In medium bowl, whisk together mashed banana, brown sugar, oil, buttermilk, vanilla and eggs until evenly combined.
- Stir banana mixture into dry ingredients and mix to combine, making sure to incorporate all dry flour at bottom of bowl.
Make Topping and Bake
- In small bowl, combine granulated sugar, cinnamon and flaky salt.
- Pour batter into prepared pan and let pan drop from height of 3″ onto countertop a couple times to release any air bubbles that might have gotten trapped inside batter. Sprinkle topping in thick, even layer over batter, then gently place banana halves, cut-side up, atop batter, cutting into pieces as needed to make fit.
- Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, until toothpick inserted around halved bananas emerges clean.
- Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to wire rack to cool completely before slicing. (Alternatively, leave cake to cool in pan and serve it directly from there.)
- Wrap and store at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Author: Samin Nosrat
Source:
Excerpted from Good Things by Samin Nosrat. ©2025 Samin Nosrat Photographs by Aya Brackett. Published by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved