3 Soul-nourishing Recipes from Samin Nosrat’s Latest Cookbook

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on November 4, 2025

Samin Nosrat, bestselling author and former New York Times columnist, has released her second cookbook, Good Things. With more than 125 soul-nourishing recipes to choose from, Samin’s latest collection captures her warm, creative and passionate spirit. Highlights include the garlicky Pane Criminale, fluffy Ricotta Custard Pancakes and sugar-encrusted Sparkling Banana Bread. Below, discover these flavour-forward recipes!

Pane Criminale

“This recipe shines when made with a rustic loaf of country bread, but baguettes work well, too. Either way, use the most flavourful, crustiest bread you can find — it’ll make all the difference.” — Samin Nosrat

Recipe: Pane Criminale

Ricotta Custard Pancakes

“These pancakes, made light and custardy with a generous amount of ricotta, are heavenly clouds of fluff.” — Samin Nosrat

Recipe: Ricotta Custard Pancakes

Sparkling Banana Bread

“Packed with both mashed and whole bananas, this is my ideal banana bread. To maximize the ratio of the cinnamon-sugar topping to the moist, flavourful interior, I bake it in a cake pan.” — Samin Nosrat

Recipe: Sparkling Banana Bread

Source:

Excerpted from Good Things by Samin Nosrat. ©2025 Samin Nosrat Photographs by Aya Brackett. Published by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

