3 Soul-nourishing Recipes from Samin Nosrat’s Latest Cookbook

Samin Nosrat, bestselling author and former New York Times columnist, has released her second cookbook, Good Things. With more than 125 soul-nourishing recipes to choose from, Samin’s latest collection captures her warm, creative and passionate spirit. Highlights include the garlicky Pane Criminale, fluffy Ricotta Custard Pancakes and sugar-encrusted Sparkling Banana Bread. Below, discover these flavour-forward recipes!

Pane Criminale “This recipe shines when made with a rustic loaf of country bread, but baguettes work well, too. Either way, use the most flavourful, crustiest bread you can find — it’ll make all the difference.” — Samin Nosrat Recipe: Pane Criminale Ricotta Custard Pancakes “These pancakes, made light and custardy with a generous amount of ricotta, are heavenly clouds of fluff.” — Samin Nosrat Recipe: Ricotta Custard Pancakes Sparkling Banana Bread “Packed with both mashed and whole bananas, this is my ideal banana bread. To maximize the ratio of the cinnamon-sugar topping to the moist, flavourful interior, I bake it in a cake pan.” — Samin Nosrat Recipe: Sparkling Banana Bread