3 Soul-nourishing Recipes from Samin Nosrat’s Latest Cookbook
Published on November 4, 2025
Samin Nosrat, bestselling author and former New York Times columnist, has released her second cookbook, Good Things. With more than 125 soul-nourishing recipes to choose from, Samin’s latest collection captures her warm, creative and passionate spirit. Highlights include the garlicky Pane Criminale, fluffy Ricotta Custard Pancakes and sugar-encrusted Sparkling Banana Bread. Below, discover these flavour-forward recipes!
Source:
Excerpted from Good Things by Samin Nosrat. ©2025 Samin Nosrat Photographs by Aya Brackett. Published by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved