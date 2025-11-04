Recipe
Ricotta Custard Pancakes
“The only downside is that you may never settle for any other pancake again.” — Samin Nosrat
Directions
Yield: Makes 16 to 18 three-inch pancakes
Make Pancakes
- In large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Set aside.
- In medium bowl, whisk together ricotta, milk, and egg yolks until very smooth. Set aside.
- Preheat 10″ or larger cast-iron skillet (or griddle) over medium-low heat while you whip egg whites.
- In small bowl, use whisk (or handheld electric mixer on medium speed) to whip egg whites to stiff peaks, about 3 minutes. Add ricotta mixture to dry ingredients and whisk gently until just barely combined. Then use silicone spatula to stir in small amount of egg whites to lighten batter. Finally, fold in rest of egg whites with light touch.
- Melt just enough butter in pan to coat surface and increase heat to medium. Measure a scant ¼ cup of batter into pan. If it doesn’t immediately begin to sizzle, wait until it does before pouring out more pancakes. Cook pancakes on first side until bottoms are golden brown and bubbles appear around edges, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Use thin flexible metal spatula to flip — this is when they will thrillingly begin to defy gravity — and cook until golden brown on second side, another 1 to 2 minutes. Sometimes I like to flip a second time to make sure pancakes get completely cooked through, but the only way to be sure is to tear one open and check. Transfer pancakes to individual plates or warmed serving platter, wipe out pan and repeat with remaining batter.
- Serve immediately with butter, syrup, powdered sugar, fresh fruit or any other desired garnishes.
Author: Samin Nosrat
Source:
Excerpted from Good Things by Samin Nosrat. ©2025 Samin Nosrat Photographs by Aya Brackett. Published by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved