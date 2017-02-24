Sea Scallops With Cauliflower Purée And CapersRecipe By: Mimi Thorisson
Try this recipe for Sea Scallops With Cauliflower Purée And Capers from French food blogger Mimi Thorisson’s cookbook, French Country Cooking: Meals And Moments From A Village In The Vineyards.
Ingredients
- 1 navel orange
- 1 head cauliflower
- 6½ tablespoons unsalted butter
- 20 large sea scallops
- Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons white wine
- 2 tablespoons drained capers
- A handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
Directions Yield: Serves 4
- Grate the zest from the orange and set the zest aside. Slice off the top and bottom of the orange with a knife and then follow the curve of the fruit to remove the peel and white pith all around. Working over a bowl, slice between the membranes to remove the orange segments. Cut each segment into a few pieces and set aside in the bowl.
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Break the cauliflower into florets. Add the florets to the boiling water and cook until the cauliflower is fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Try not to overcook it or the purée will be gelatinous instead of smooth. Drain and then purée in a blender or food processor with 3½ tablespoons of the butter. Keep warm.
- Pat the scallops dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. In a large sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter with the olive oil over high heat. When the butter starts to foam, swirl the pan constantly until the color turns light brown. Add the scallops and sear on each side until browned and barely cooked in the center, 3 to 4 minutes total.
- Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil over high heat. Add the wine and continue to boil for a few minutes. Remove from the heat and swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, the capers, and orange segments and any juice.
- Spoon the cauliflower purée onto shallow bowls or plates and top with the scallops. Spoon the caper sauce on top and around the scallops. Sprinkle the orange zest and parsley over the top. Serve immediately.
