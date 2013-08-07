Sesame Avocado Quinoa Pilaf Recipe

Fried Sweet Plantain 2 tbsp coconut oil 1 sweet plantain, sliced into 1/4″-thick rounds Juice of 1 lime Salt, to taste

Dressing For Pilaf 1/2 cup Coconut Sour Cream (see below) 2 tsp sesame oil 3 tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste

Caramelized Ramps 2 tsp coconut oil 1 small bunch fresh ramps, greens trimmed off and set aside, and sliced in half Salt, to taste

Sesame Avocado Quinoa Pilaf 1 cup uncooked quinoa 2 cups water 1/2 tsp salt Greens from the caramelized ramps (see below), chopped 1 avocado, cubed 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Directions

Sesame Avocado Quinoa Pilaf

Step 1: In a saucepan on medium-high heat, toast quinoa for about 1 minute, stirring constantly before adding water and salt. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes, until water level is just beneath quinoa.

Step 2: Cover and reduce heat to low, and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3: On an unoiled baking sheet, spread quinoa to let cool evenly.

Step 4: In a large bowl, combine greens, avocado and cilantro and add cooked quinoa. Add dressing (see below) and stir until combined.

Caramelized Ramps

Step 1: In a frying pan on medium heat, melt coconut oil. Add ramps cut-side down and sprinkle with salt. When ramps have turned slightly golden, stir and reduce heat. Cover and cook until translucent and caramelized. Set aside.

Dressing For Pilaf

Step 1: In a bowl, whisk Coconut Sour Cream (see below) with sesame and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Minted Coconut Cream

Step 1: In a blender, purée coconut milk and mint until smooth. Set aside.

Fried Sweet Plantain

Step 1: In a flat-bottomed frying pan on medium-high heat, melt coconut oil. Add plantain and fry both sides until golden brown. Sprinkle each side with salt and squeeze lime juice over plantains just before removing from pan. Drain excess oil from plantains on paper towel if you wish.

Coconut Sour Cream

Step 1: In a blender or food processor, blend all ingredients until smooth. Refrigerate overnight to thicken.

To plate, place 1/3 cup pilaf in centre of a plate. Top with 3 slices plantain and a couple caramelized ramps. Dot plate with Minted Coconut Cream and garnish with a lime wedge.

See more recipes from Mérida Anderson.

Reprinted with permission from Mérida Anderson’s Vegan Secret Supper (2013 Arsenal Pulp Press).