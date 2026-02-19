Recipe
February 19, 2026
Siobhan Detkavich’s Roasted Beet Mui
“The stars of the show are roasted beets and gribiche — a French aioli style sauce — which come together with a vinaigrette, mustard greens and the secret ingredient: plum powder.” — Siobhan Detkavich
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Vinaigrette
- Blend all vinaigrette ingredients and season to taste.
Roast Beets
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut top off of beets, then peel and cut into 1″ chunks. In bowl, toss beets with olive oil to coat, and season with salt. Roast until fork-tender, about 30 minutes.
- Remove beets from oven and let cool. Once cooled, toss with vinaigrette, tasting and adding more if needed.
Make Gribiche
- In medium frying or sauté pan, cook down sweet onion in canola oil and simmer for roughly 45 minutes on low heat. Onions should be light brown — try not to caramelize too dark.
- Transfer onions and liquid into blender, then blend to make purée. Pass through fine mesh strainer, if you have one. Place purée in airtight container and refrigerate until just cooled.
- In bowl, mix all remaining ingredients together, seasoning and adding cooled onion purée, as needed.
- Evenly distribute Gribiche on four plates as base, then top with beets. Garnish with greens of your choice (I prefer mixed greens). To add an additional layer of crunch, add nuts or veggie chips!
Photographer:
Michiel Meyboom (Siobhan’s portrait)/courtesy of the National Arts Centre (beets)