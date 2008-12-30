Sushi Rice Recipe

Seasoning for the rice (for 2 cups raw rice) 1/4 cup of rice vinegar (can substitute white vinegar) 3-1/2 tbsp sugar 1-1/2 tbsp mirin (Japanese cooking wine) Pinch of salt

Directions

Rice Washing/Cooking

Step 1: Gently wash 2 cups of raw sushi rice by swishing in cold water. Wash in several changes of cold water until water becomes clear.

Step 2: Drain rice in fine mesh sieve for approximately 10 minutes. Transfer rice to heavy pot or rice cooker. Add 2 cups of water to raw rice. Let sit for about 20 minutes.

Step 3: Cook rice using a rice cooker, or for the stovetop method, bring rice to rapid boil over medium heat until most of the water is absorbed. Reduce heat to low for another 10 minutes. Let cooked rice sit untouched for 10 minutes. Gently fold rice before serving.

Rice Seasoning

Step 1: Combine seasoning ingredients above in a non-aluminum pot and heat over low heat until sugar dissolves.

Step 2: Sprinkle over warm rice little by little with a wooden rice paddle or spoon. To blend, gently fold rice.

Step 3: Repeat until rice is sweet and tangy and has a delicate vinegar flavour. Careful not to season too much at one time, or handle the rice too much; otherwise, the mixture will become too wet or starchy.

Rolling the Sushi

Step 1: Place a sheet of roasted seaweed “nori” on the rolling mat or “sudare”. Add about 1-1/2 cups of seasoned rice on top, leaving a border of seaweed at the top and bottom — about 1/2″ at the bottom and 1″ at the top (this is to ensure the roll will seal).

Step 2: Place fillings on rice at bottom end. With the aid of the mat, roll the “nori” up over the filling, making sure that the mat does not get caught up in the roll. Using your finger, dampen the top border of the “nori” with a little water.

Step 3: Place roll, seam side down and cut with sharp knife into 8 pieces.

Fillings: any type of fish — raw, cooked, canned, and any type of vegetable you think would work.

