Terroni’s Cannoli

Make Dough

In stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine flour, sugar, cocoa, salt, 1/4 cup of water, vinegar, melted butter, Marsala and egg white, and mix on medium speed until well combined, 8 to 10 minutes. Turn mixture onto lightly floured surface and knead until smooth dough is formed. Wrap in plastic wrap and store in refrigerator for at least 60 minutes and up to 36 hours.

Make Shells

Spray cannoli tubes with cooking spray or grease with butter. Line tray with paper towels and place near range. Pour 4″ of sunflower oil into deep, heavy-bottomed pot and heat over medium heat to 320°F. Using rolling pin, roll out chilled dough to thickness of 1/16″. Use 3 1/4″ round pastry cutter to cut out rounds. Keep covered with plastic wrap to ensure they don’t dry out. Take each round and tightly wrap it around cannoli tube, sealing with egg wash where seams come together. Working in batches of 3 or 4, add tubes to hot oil and fry until they rise to the top and become bubbly and crispy, 1 to 2 minutes. Using spider strainer, remove from oil, draining off excess hot oil into pot. Place tubes on paper towel. Use tongs and paper towels to avoid touching shells and tubes with hands and quickly but carefully detach each cannolo shell from tube while hot. Repeat wrapping and frying process until all dough rounds have been fried and turned into shells. Allow to cool completely.

Make Filling and Assemble

In medium bowl, combine ricotta and sugar, and mix with wooden spoon until well combined. Place filling in piping bag and cut hole about 1/2″ wide. Fill each cannolo shell by piping ricotta filling through both sides, then dab one end in crushed pistachios and place piece of candied orange on other. Generously dust with icing sugar and serve.

Note: The moisture in ricotta can be reduced by wrapping it in cheesecloth and squeezing out excess liquid.