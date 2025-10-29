Recipe
October 29, 2025
Terroni’s Spaghetti al Limone
“It’s all about the balance between the cheese, citrus and saltiness of the capers. That hit of acid is what makes it delicious — and lighter than you imagine.” — Cosimo Mammoliti
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Pasta
- Bring large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook to 2 minutes shy of package directions.
- Meanwhile, in large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add shallot and capers, and saut. until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in baby spinach and 1/4 cup of pasta water and remove from heat. Add lemon juice to pan.
- When pasta is 2 minutes away from cooked, increase heat under skillet and, using tongs or spider strainer, transfer pasta directly into pan. Add Parmigiano-Reggiano, and continue to cook pasta, tossing for 2 to 3 minutes, adding butter and lemon zest a little at a time.
Assemble and Serve
- Divide pasta onto 4 plates and garnish each with Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings. Serve immediately.
Author: Cosimo Mammoliti
Source:
Recipe from La Cucina di Terroni by Cosimo Mammoliti with Meredith Erickson. Photography by Jim Norton. ©2025 by Terroni I.P. Holdings Inc. Excerpted with permission from Simon & Schuster Canada. All rights reserved