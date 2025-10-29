Recipe

October 29, 2025

Terroni’s Spaghetti al Limone

Recipe: Cosimo Mammoliti

“It’s all about the balance between the cheese, citrus and saltiness of the capers. That hit of acid is what makes it delicious — and lighter than you imagine.” — Cosimo Mammoliti

Ingredients

  • Fine sea salt
  • 12 oz. dried spaghetti or 1 lb. fresh spaghetti
  • 1 1/2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 tbsp capers
  • 6 oz. baby spinach
  • Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated
  • Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 6 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings, for garnish

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Pasta

  1. Bring large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook to 2 minutes shy of package directions.
  2. Meanwhile, in large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add shallot and capers, and saut. until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in baby spinach and 1/4 cup of pasta water and remove from heat. Add lemon juice to pan.
  3. When pasta is 2 minutes away from cooked, increase heat under skillet and, using tongs or spider strainer, transfer pasta directly into pan. Add Parmigiano-Reggiano, and continue to cook pasta, tossing for 2 to 3 minutes, adding butter and lemon zest a little at a time.

Assemble and Serve

  1. Divide pasta onto 4 plates and garnish each with Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings. Serve immediately.
Author: Cosimo Mammoliti
Source:

Recipe from La Cucina di Terroni by Cosimo Mammoliti with Meredith Erickson. Photography by Jim Norton. ©2025 by Terroni I.P. Holdings Inc. Excerpted with permission from Simon & Schuster Canada. All rights reserved

