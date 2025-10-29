Recipe

October 29, 2025

Terroni’s Funghi Assoluti

Recipe: Cosimo Mammoliti

“Parmigiano and breadcrumbs provide crispiness in contrast to the toothiness of the mushrooms. Even mushroom haters love this salad.” — Cosimo Mammoliti

Ingredients

  • 1/2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1. lbs. oyster mushrooms
  • Fine sea salt
  • 3/4 cup dried breadcrumbs
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, divided
  • 7 oz. arugula
  • 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Prepare and Bake Mushrooms

  1. Preheat oven to 500°F and line baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In small bowl, whisk garlic into olive oil. Lightly grease parchment paper with one-third of garlic-infused oil.
  3. Break down large pieces of oyster mushrooms into smaller, bite-size pieces using hands; leave smaller mushrooms intact. Spread all mushrooms evenly on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with one-third of garlic oil and season with salt. Sprinkle breadcrumbs and half of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano over mushrooms.
  4. Bake until crispy and golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Make Salad

  1. While mushrooms are baking, arrange arugula in centre of serving platter.
  2. Place cooked mushrooms on top of arugula. Drizzle with remaining garlic-infused oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle on remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Author: Cosimo Mammoliti
Source:

Recipe from La Cucina di Terroni by Cosimo Mammoliti with Meredith Erickson. Photography by Jim Norton. ©2025 by Terroni I.P. Holdings Inc. Excerpted with permission from Simon & Schuster Canada. All rights reserved

