Recipe
October 29, 2025
Terroni’s Funghi Assoluti
“Parmigiano and breadcrumbs provide crispiness in contrast to the toothiness of the mushrooms. Even mushroom haters love this salad.” — Cosimo Mammoliti
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Prepare and Bake Mushrooms
- Preheat oven to 500°F and line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In small bowl, whisk garlic into olive oil. Lightly grease parchment paper with one-third of garlic-infused oil.
- Break down large pieces of oyster mushrooms into smaller, bite-size pieces using hands; leave smaller mushrooms intact. Spread all mushrooms evenly on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with one-third of garlic oil and season with salt. Sprinkle breadcrumbs and half of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano over mushrooms.
- Bake until crispy and golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.
Make Salad
- While mushrooms are baking, arrange arugula in centre of serving platter.
- Place cooked mushrooms on top of arugula. Drizzle with remaining garlic-infused oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle on remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Author: Cosimo Mammoliti
Source:
Recipe from La Cucina di Terroni by Cosimo Mammoliti with Meredith Erickson. Photography by Jim Norton. ©2025 by Terroni I.P. Holdings Inc. Excerpted with permission from Simon & Schuster Canada. All rights reserved