From Earth to Table: Cosimo Mammoliti’s New Cookbook Tells The Story of Terroni

It’s Friday morning at Terroni’s Spaccio East commissary kitchen and restaurant, near Toronto’s Distillery District, and I’m sitting across from Cosimo Mammoliti, the founder of Terroni. We’re sipping espresso from a mezzanine-level dining area watching bakers prep tiramisu and knead dough. Despite his demanding schedule as the owner of one of Toronto’s top restaurant groups (there are four Terroni locations across the city and three international outposts), Cosimo spends every Friday with his team here, tasting new ingredients, overseeing operations and, more recently, developing Terroni’s first cookbook, La Cucina di Terroni.

Though initially reluctant to share Terroni’s Southern Italian recipes with the world, Cosimo wanted people to see the depth behind every dish. “Everything we do is intentional and done with care,” he says. “The bread is baked fresh daily, pasta is made at our Terroni Sterling location, and we butcher our own meat and make our own sausage.” It’s a lot of work. And not just work for work’s sake — Cosimo’s team has been refining its process for more than 30 years and continues to push to get better. “Terroni grew with simple, genuine food,” says Cosimo. “In the book, you’ll see there aren’t a lot of ingredients. We don’t cover things up or hide behind a dish.”