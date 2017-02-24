Vedado Lobster Roll

Recipe By: Dan Goldberg, Andrea Kuhn, and Jody Eddy

Try this recipe for Vebado Lobster Roll from Cuba! Recipes And Stories From The Cuban Kitchen.

Lobster, especially the spiny lobster, is a black market favorite in Cuba, where it is consumed with a gusto reserved for life’s rare luxuries. This lobster roll is a way to celebrate this beloved crustacean in a way that doesn’t adulterate it too much, infusing its flesh with the flavor of the ocean. Add a little more mayonnaise if you prefer it creamy, and be sure to squeeze in a little fresh lime juice to add a summertime zing.