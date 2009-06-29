Warm Spinach, Navy Bean & Grilled Chicken Salad

Salad 3 cups baby spinach, rinsed and patted dry 1 can mixed beans, rinsed and drained 1/2 cup walnuts 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced 1-1/2 yellow pepper, thinly sliced

Directions

Marinade

Step 1: Mix marinade ingredients together in a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken.

Step 2: Close bag and turn until the chicken is completely coated with marinade.

Step 3: Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Chicken

Step 1: Preheat grill using medium-high heat.

Step 2: Grill chicken with the lid closed for 10 minutes per side or until juices run clear when pierced with a knife and the internal temperature of each piece is 165°F. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

Step 3: Slice into thin strips.

Dressing

Step 1: Combine the first 6 dressing ingredients. Whisk in oil until well blended.

Salad

Step 1: Divide spinach onto 4 large dinner plates and top each with mixed beans, walnuts, onion and yellow pepper.

Step 2: Add chicken slices and drizzle with dressing. Serve immediately.

Reprinted with permission from the Chicken Farmers of Canada.