Bedrooms
Lynda Reeves On What Makes This Bedroom So Successful
Published on August 22, 2025
Rooms That Work: Quirky Country Bedroom
Get The Look
Why It Works
Jeff Stober is best known for The Drake Hotel. In his PEC bedroom, he’s infused the combo of classic, mid-century modern shapes in the bed frame, vintage desk and chair with the quirky charm of art, fabrics and rugs in classic country colours of grass green and midnight blue. The green and white striped heritage wool blanket is a nod to Adirondack style, and the white linens and stone desk lamp are cool accents. The long view through to the renovated bathroom with its black fittings against white walls is a classic combo that never dates.
Jh-515 armchair by Hans J. Wegner for Johannes Hansen, $6,265. 1stDibs; Seismic Stone table lamp by Troy Lighting for Hudson Valley Lighting, $688. Robinson Lighting & Bath; Moonrise 14 Hand-drawn Oil Pastel etching print, $1,400. Erik Olson; 6' x 9' Scandinavian Nordic Decor Bohemian-inspired rug by Himalayan Rugs Co, $728. Etsy; Queen Wool Striped blanket in Forest Green with Natural White, $150. MacAusland’s Woollen Mills; Queen Essential 220 Thread Count Percale duvet cover in White, $300. Au Lit Fine Linens; Odeon queen bed frame in Classic Walnut, $2,995. Gus* Modern; Chantilly Lace (OC-65), Benjamin Moore.
Splurge Or Save
Photography by Stacey Brandford
Room design by Jeff Stober, Joyce Lo and Carlo Colacci