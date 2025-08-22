Lynda Reeves On What Makes This Bedroom So Successful

Why It Works

Jeff Stober is best known for The Drake Hotel. In his PEC bedroom, he’s infused the combo of classic, mid-century modern shapes in the bed frame, vintage desk and chair with the quirky charm of art, fabrics and rugs in classic country colours of grass green and midnight blue. The green and white striped heritage wool blanket is a nod to Adirondack style, and the white linens and stone desk lamp are cool accents. The long view through to the renovated bathroom with its black fittings against white walls is a classic combo that never dates.