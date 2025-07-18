Emma Reddington Shares 10 Ways To Get The Mid-Century Modern Look

Mid-century modern design is an enduring style that continues to appeal to a wide audience almost 75 years after its debut. The key characteristics of this aesthetic include clean lines, bold geometric patterns, natural materials, the integration of indoor and outdoor spaces and a focus on functionality and craftsmanship. If you love mid-century modern style (or MCM as it is often referred to), here’s how to bring the look into your home.

1) Opt For Classic Mid-Century Modern-Style Furniture Teak wall systems are a classic nod to mid-century modern style: note how they combine display shelves, storage and sometimes even a desk in one functional unit. In this cozy home office, they’re paired with Eames chairs and a sleek, minimalist table. Together, they create that timeless MCM vibe. Photographer: Kim Jeffrey Designer: Todd and Kristen McMillian, Ben Homes 2) Add Lots of Plants If your home doesn’t have those big, breezy doors that blur the line between indoors and out (and let’s be honest, here in Canada, we’re often happy to keep the cold outside), try adding a built-in planter filled with greenery. It was, and still is, a popular design feature in many mid-century homes. Plus, it brings a fresh, inviting feel to any space. Photographer: Michelle Johnson Designer: Brooke Butler Design 3) Choose Mid-Century Materials Warm, rich woods like cedar, teak, rosewood and mahogany were all the rage in original mid-century homes — and they still look amazing today. Materials like concrete, steel and brick also made a big impact. If you’re updating a home from this era (or just love the look), try bringing in some of these elements to capture that timeless style. Related: Emma Reddington’s 1980s house is reimagined with an eye to the mid-century modern era Photographer: Ema Peter Designer: &Daughters 4) Preserve Historical Elements If you’re lucky enough to live in a home from the MCM era — or one built soon after — take a moment before changing or covering up original features like wood paneling, brick or stone fireplaces, and other unique details. They might not be the trendiest right now, but trust us: they always make a comeback. Photographer: Ariana Tennyson Designer: Jaclyn Peters 5) Install Mid-Century Modern-Inspired Light Fixtures Geometric shapes like squares, triangles and circles (even these fun folded versions!) were all the rage for lighting fixtures in the mid-century era. Paired with sleek materials like metal, brass or acrylic, these pieces didn’t just light up a room — they set the tone with a cool, space-age vibe. Photographer: Jessica Glynn Designer: Haynes-Roberts, Architecture by Addison Mizner 6) Let the Outdoors In As mentioned earlier, marrying the outdoors with the inside was a key feature of original mid-century modern style. Here, floor-to ceiling glass sliding doors open to an outdoor seating area allowing the two areas to flow seamlessly. It’s especially handy when you’re travelling back and forth in warmer weather! Photographer: Kim Jeffrey Designer: Todd and Kristen McMillian, Ben Homes 7) Embrace Tiled Bathtubs, Counters and Sinks One thing you’ll often spot in mid-century modern homes are tiled bathtubs, sinks and countertops — especially in kitchens and bathrooms. These simple, geometric tiles (often in bold, fun colours) really highlighted the clean lines and sleek shapes that defined the era. Photographer: Ema Peter Designer: &Daughters 8) Opt for Minimal Decoration Mid-century modern homes are all about keeping things simple and stylish. Think clean lines and a tidy, uncluttered feel. Look for touches like floating shelves and built-in furniture with no visible hardware to really capture that effortlessly cool vibe. Photographer: Kim Jeffrey Designer: Todd and Kristen McMillian, Ben Homes 9) Consider Wood Panelling for Walls and Ceilings Mid-century modern design favours natural materials — especially wood. You’ll often see wood paneling on the walls or even ceilings of MCM homes, adding warmth and beautiful texture to a space. It’s a simple way to bring that cozy, mid-century feel into any room. Photographer: Ema Peter Designer: &Daughters 10) Embrace Colour In the early days of mid-century style, bold primary colours — along with teal and turquoise — were super popular. As the era moved on, things mellowed out a bit with earthy tones like olive, mustard yellow, burnt orange and brown stealing the spotlight. These colours usually popped against a neutral backdrop, with white, beige and black keeping things grounded. Photographer: Jason Stickley Designer: Raymond Girard and Laird Kay