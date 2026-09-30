New Looks To Bring Home This Fall: Textured Layers and Shades of Chocolate, Mocha and Vanilla

Your home should be a gallery of everything you love, and this fall, MUST Société’s new Home Museum collection puts that idea front and centre. Natural tones and statement pieces set the foundation, brought to life with a mix of finishes and metal accents for a little edge.

A fresh approach to how we live in and imagine our spaces, it mixes timeless icons with contemporary forms, natural materials and unexpected details for a layered look.

The collection celebrates spaces that feel thoughtfully collected over time. Authentic materials, unexpected contrasts and pieces with a story come together to create a home that’s very personal.

Here are two ideas to bring home this fall:

1. Start With Texture





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With its fluid lines, sculptural form and rich texture, the Cashew Fabric Modular Sectional Sofa is a statement piece with a soft side.

The Sanctuary collection is a study in calm, with a pared-back aesthetic that lets materials take centre stage. Natural wood, textured fabrics and soft forms bring depth to a light, understated palette, while organic shapes and layers of texture add depth and interest. From the curvy Pence Swivel Chair and fluffy Poko Ottoman to the organic Tivoli coffee table, varied forms and finishes come together for a softer take on minimalism, designed to create spaces that feel intimate, comfortable and soothing.

DESIGN TIP: Mix shapes and textures to keep the room interesting when decorating with neutrals.

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The Koa Wood Coffee Table brings sculptural lines to the living room. Its softly curved shape and organic feel make it a warm centrepiece.

2. Make Brown Your New Neutral





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The Adams Chair is contemporary and cosy, pairing tufted corduroy with a polished chrome frame. Available in brown or ivory and with an optional matching ottoman.

Move over green and grey. The Rich Browns collection uses brown as a versatile neutral. From walnut and chocolate to mocha and vanilla, brown reveals itself in a rich palette. Layered tones and complementary materials create warm, enveloping spaces, accented with touches of chrome and metal. A play on shades highlights brown’s rich character and modern appeal.

DESIGN TIP: Treat brown as a palette, not a single colour. Mix shades and textures, then add a little shine.